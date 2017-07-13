Home > Local >

No difference or division between Buhari and Osinbajo - Minister

The minister stressed that there is no truth in reports suggesting that there’s acrimony between Osinbajo and the cabinet members.

Professor Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu-Buhari play

Professor Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu-Buhari

(Politicsonline)

The minister of information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said there is no difference or division between the acting president or President of Nigeria.

Mohammed made this known on Thursday while addressing journalists at an event in Abuja.

He said: “There is no division between the acting president and the cabinet, there is no division between the acting president and the president.”

He further said: “All these talks about division, I think they are just fictions of the imagination but they have a purpose which is to weaken this government… to ensure that we are distracted and I’m happy that we as a government, we are resolved that this is a very trying time of Nigeria and we must all put in our best to ensure that this country remains one.”

Acting President Osinbajo visited President Muhammadu Buhari in London on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 and returned in the early hours Wednesday, Jul0y 12, 2017.

