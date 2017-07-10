Goje must apologise to Lagos assembly - Speaker

The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, on Monday directed the Clerk, Mr Sanni Azeez, to write a protest letter to the Senate over a comment by Sen. Danjuma Goje.

This followed a motion moved by the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy, Mr Tunde Braimoh, in respect of a statement credited to Goje (APC-Gombe Central) against the House.

Braimoh recalled a statement made by Goje, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, on July 5.

He said Goje had reportedly told the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, not to see the National Assembly as an institution he could control the way he controlled the Lagos Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Goje had replied Fashola over issues bothering on the 2017 budget.

Braimoh said that the matter was reported in the national newspapers edition of July 6, 2017.

“The senator derogatorily referred to the Lagos State House of Assembly by saying that the National Assembly was not Lagos State House of Assembly.

“The statement is derogatory, uncomplimentary and it is an insult on the Assembly.

“The constitution does not give the senate power to superintend the state assembly.

“All the newspapers reported the story and it is an uncomplimentary and disparaging as well as an unparliamentary statement. The context in which the statement was made was slanderous,” he said.

According to him, the statement brings the House to public ridicule and it made people to feel that the House is a rubber stamp.

“Goje ought to be more civil with words with his status,’’ he said.

In his contributions, Mr Rotimi Olowo, the Chairman, House Committee on Budget and Economic Planning, said Lagos Assembly was an institution that people of other climes appreciate.

Olowo said that if Goje has issues with Fashola, he should sort it out rather than insulting the assembly.

He, however, said that the house should write the Senate to reprimand the senator on the matter.

In his remarks, Mr Yinka Ogundimu, the Chairman, House Committee on Finance, described the statement as provocative.

Also, Mr Tobun Abiodun, the Chairman, House Committee on Works and Infrastructure, said that there were certain expectations from lawmakers based on ethics of the office.

“What Goje said is an insult on the leadership of this House. We demand an apology from Goje and the senate,” he said.

The House later adjourned the plenary session until Tuesday.