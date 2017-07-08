Home > Local >

Restructuring :  Emir of Keffi warns against disintegration of Nigeria

Restructuring Emir of Keffi warns against disintegration of Nigeria

The monarch also said that agitations and threats for some groups to leave the North were not necessary.

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Biafra Head of State inspecting a parade

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Biafra Head of State inspecting a parade

(Naij)

The Emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Yamusa, on Saturday warned Nigerians to desist from tendencies toward  disintegration of the country.

Yamusa, who made reference to the agitation for Biafra and the quit notice to the Ibos by some northern youths, said the agitators were ignorant of the challenges of the 1966-1970 civil in Nigeria.

The monarch told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Keffi that agitations and threats for some groups to leave the North were not necessary, adding that the ‘’country belongs to everyone.’’

According to him, the northerners had always been their brother’s keepers, adding that they should live happily to improve on the commercial transactions in their domains for economic prosperity rather than quit notice.

“The Ibos and Northerners fought for the Nigerian independence and having secured it, it must be enjoyed by all because we are one,” the monarch said.

On the clamour for the restructuring of Nigeria, the emir said the problem would not be resolve through restructuring, adding that  the leaders and the people should exercise discipline and observe the rule of law on the issue.

“With discipline and commitment, Nigeria would be a better place.”

On why the economic recession was yet to be abated in spite Federal Government’s effort, the traditional ruler called on the government to invest more in farming.

He further urged that such investment should not be on paper work, radio and television, but by going to the rural areas and joining hand with the community leaders to ensure improved farming.

“The diversification of economy is very important because it will assist in raising the revenue generation benchmark as well as the creation of expertise in different fields.”

“Nigeria is highly endowed, especially with natural resources, with so many deposits in different states of the federation.

“All that is needed is the commitment for the natural resources to be developed for revenue and less reliance on federal allocation.”

Speaking on corruption, Yamusa noted that the it had remained the bane of Nigeria’s development.

He called for the reintroduction of the ‘’War Against Indiscipline’’ (WAI), saying that charity should begin at home, especially for the children.

NAN reports that General Muahmmadu Buhari introduced WAI to instill discipline in the people when he was the Head of State in the 80s.

According to the emir, if that is done, children will grow with discipline, adding that it will also go a long way to further check corruption in Nigeria.

The monarch commended the present administration for wining war against insecurity in the country but called on the people to see security as a collective responsibility.

He urged the people to give useful information to security agencies on any suspected movement in their areas to boost the success so far recorded against crime and criminality in the country.

