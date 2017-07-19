Dogara worried Nigerians spend $5bn yearly to fuel generators

Home > Local >

Speaker worried Nigerians spend $5bn yearly to fuel generators

Dogara said the figure indicates the extent of collapse in the country's power sector, which he said must be fixed urgently.

The House of Representatives has expressed worry over the recent statistics that Nigerians spend an estimated $5 billion yearly on fuel generators.

The Speaker, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, said the figure indicates the extent of collapse in the country's power sector, which he said must be fixed urgently.

Dogara stated this in Abuja on Tuesday, July 19, at the opening of a public hearing on three power sector-related bills by the House Committee on Power.

He said the House will work closely with the executive to find solutions to the problems of the sector, with a focus on renewable energy.

The bills are:

1. A Bill for an Act to Provide for the Utilisation, Sustainability and Adequate Supply of Renewable Energy for Electricity and Heat Generation and for other Related Matters.

2. A Bill for an Act to Amend the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Metre Reading, Billing and Cash Collection and Credit Management for Electricity Supplies and Regulations to Address Matters Relating to Outstanding Liability of Electric Bills in Rented Apartments.

3. A Bill for an Act to Amend the Electric Power Sector Reform Act to Re-position the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission for Effective Service Delivery and for Related Matters’.

Dogara said the Federal Government must focus on renewable energy to solve Nigeria's power problems as it is a largely untapped source of power.

For decades, Nigerians have relied on generators their houses and businesses, and successive governments have promised to fix the problems but failed due to corruption, lack of good leadership and political will.

