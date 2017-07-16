The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has condemned those calling for Nigeria’s separation.

Dogara, who said God did not create Nigeria by mistake, added that the secessionists do not understand purpose.

The Speaker said this during a thanksgiving service on Sunday, July 16, 2017, at His Elect Christian Assembly Church, Nyanya, Abuja.

According to Daily Post, Dogara said “Those who think Nigeria is a mistake, it may be because they don’t know the purpose.

”But if you want to know the purpose of a thing, you have to go back to the manual, and who puts the manual together?

”It’s the manufacturer, so I would challenge them to go back to the manufacturer of Nigeria, who is God, so that we can get the manual for Nigeria.

“If we were a mistake, maybe during the first civil war, this country would have disintegrated but God decided to keep this country one and God has never made a mistake”.

He also called on Nigerians to pray for the peace and unity of the country.

The Speaker said “‘For our country, we will never cease to ask that prayers be made, especially collective prayers.

”We all know the benefits of collective prayers; it is said that whenever two or three of you come together and ask of anything, God will do it.

”We know the challenges we face, they are quite enormous challenges, they are very difficult, but they are not insurmountable.

“With God on our side, we will surmount them, and the only way we can do that is when we have the benefit of the wisdom of God; wisdom means application of knowledge.”

