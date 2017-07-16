Home > Local >

Ambode :  Gov pledges support for growth of entertainment industry

Ambode Gov pledges support for growth of entertainment industry

The Lagos state Governor made the pledge at the 13th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in Lagos.

  • Published:
Akinwunmi Ambode, Gov. of Lagos State. play

Akinwunmi Ambode, Gov. of Lagos State.

(Pulse.ng)

Akinwunmi Ambode We’re pursuing holistic solution to Lagos flooding
Ambode Governor to make Lagos among world’s cleanest cities
Akinwunmi Ambode Gov inaugurates Herbert Macaulay e-Library, Yaba
Lagos LG Polls APC urges Ikosi/Ejinrin LCDA members to work as one family
Otodo Gbame Lagos govt appeals against residents' high court victory
Ambode Governor says 'less than 600,000 people' in Lagos pay taxes
Akinwunmi Ambode Gov suspends Baale of Shangisha for faking own kidnap
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Saturday pledged that his administration would continue to provide platforms for showcasing and celebrating creative arts, talents and originality.

Ambode, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Idiat Adebule, made the pledge at the 13th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in Lagos.

He said that every successful stakeholder in the industry found Lagos state to be a home as it was the hub of the entertainment industry in Africa.

”Lagos is a place that provides all the support and opportunities necessary for the entertainment and creative industry to thrive.

”The stakeholders in this industry have shown that they can achieve much more in terms of boosting revenue base, the GDP as well as creating wealth and employment for our people.

”Hosting this awards is a great boost to our determined efforts to maximise the huge and largely unharnessed social and economic potentials of the entertainment and tourism industries in our state.

” As a government, we will create the enabling environment in terms of infrastructure, policies and avenues  for movie producers to get their work across to a larger audience, ” Ambode said.

In her address, Ms Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, Convener, AMAA, said that the awards united the continent through a rewarding system that celebrated excellence and professionalism in the business of motion picture.

Anyiam-Osigwe said there was the need to engage various governments within Africa to increase support and investment in the creative sector.

ALSO READ: AMAA 2017 - Look at what the stars wore on the red carpet

”Our films and film makers are breaking boundaries in the global film making business and they need all the support from government, organisations and individuals.

”We can use the entertainment industry to forget our ethnicity, remove borders, stop the hate, promote peace and be happy with our diversity, ” she said.

Berni Goldbiat, head of Jury for this year’s awards said they got about 800 submissions from around the world and they carried out thorough screening to reward, promote and encourage African creativity and originality.

Nigeria bagged four out of the 30 awards and they include : Best Animation (Got Flowers), Achievement in Production Design (76), Achievement in Make-up (Oloibiri) and Lagos State Award for Best Nigerian Film (76).

Image
  • rom left: Wife of the governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode; Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State; Co-Chairman, Lagos at 50 Project, Rep. Habib Fasinro; Sen. Solomon Olamilekan; and Acting Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Lagos State, Mrs Adebimpe Akinsola, during the Grand Finale of Lagos at 50 Concert, at Eko Atlantic in Lagos on Sunday (28/5/17) evening. 02885/29/5/2017/Supo Olosunde/BJO/NAN  
  • Fireworks during the Grand Finale of Lagos at 50 Concert at Eko Atlantic in Lagos on Sunday (28/5/17) evening. 02886/29/5/2017/Supo Olosunde/BJO/NAN 
  • Fireworks during the Grand Finale of Lagos at 50 Concert at Eko Atlantic in Lagos on Sunday (28/5/17) evening. 02887/29/5/2017/Supo Olosunde/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau; Acting President Yemi Osinbajo; FCT Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Bello; Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Al-Hassan; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; and Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, at the National Social Investment Programme tittled: "A Smile for Every Nigerian", to mark the second year of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (29/5/17). 02888/29/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige; FCT Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Bello; and APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, welcoming Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to the National Social Investment Programme titled: "A Smile for Every Nigerian", to mark the second year of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (29/5/17). 02889/29/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN 
  • Participants at the National Social Investment Programme titled: "A Smile for Every Nigerian", to mark the second year of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (29/5/17). 02890/29/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN  
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Coordinator in Ogun, Mrs Gladys Mbachi (L) and Director-General of the NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, inspecting a quarter guard by corps members during the visit of the Director-General to NYSC camp at Sagamu in Ogun. 02891/29/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/BJO/NAN 
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) cultural troupe entertaining guests during the visit of the Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure to Ogun camp of the NYSC in Sagamu. 02892/29/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/BJO/NAN  
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members engage in a “Tug-of-War” exercise, during the visit of the Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure to Ogun camp of the NYSC in Sagamu. 02893/29/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu; Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; the Governor’s wife, Monica; and Deputy Governor, Mrs Cecelia Ezeilo, during Democracy Day 2017 celebration in Enugu on Monday (29/5/17). 02894/29/5/2017/Mike Agada/BJO/NAN 
  • A cross-section of traditional rulers attending Democracy Day celebration in Enugu on Monday (29/5/17). 02895/29/5/2017/Mike Agada/BJO/NAN 
  • Atilogwu dancers from Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State performing during Democracy Day 2017 celebration in Enugu on Monday (29/5/17). 02896/29/5/2017/Mike Agada/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Deputy Governor of Plateau, Prof. Sonni Tyoden; Secretary to the State Government, Mr Rufus Bature; and Gov. Simon Lalong, during the town hall meeting with stakeholders to mark Democratic Day 2017 celebration in Jos on Monday (29/5/17). 02897/29/5/2017/Sunday Adah/BJO/NAN 
  • A cross-section of stakeholders during the town hall meeting to Democratic Day 2017 celebration in Jos on Monday (29/5/17). 02898/29/5/2017/Sunday Adah/BJO/NAN 
  • An accident scene near Plateau State Tourism Corporation headquarters on Yakubu Gowon Way in Jos on Monday (29/5/17). 02899/29/5/2017/Sunday Adah/BJO/NAN 
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Coordinator in Oyo Sate, Mrs Ifeoma Anidobi; Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Sule Kazaure; and others during the visit of the Director-General to NYSC Orientation Camp in Iseyin, Oyo State on Monday (29/5/17). 02900/29/5/2017/Esther Bode-Are/BJO/NAN 
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members cheer the visiting Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Sule Kazaure at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Iseyin, Oyo State on Monday (29/5/17). 02901/29/5/2017/Esther Bode-Are/BJO/NAN 
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members sing the corps’ anthem during the visit of Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Sule Kazaure to the NYSC Orientation Camp in Iseyin, Oyo State on Monday (29/5/17). 02902/29/5/2017/Esther Bode-Are/BJO/NAN  
  • Gov Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi State (L), with Deputy Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdulmumini Fanti, during the 2017 Democracy Day celebration in Bauchi on Monday (29/5/17). 02903/29/5/2017/Deji Yake/HB/NAN 
  • Emir of Misau, Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman (L), with Emir of Dass, Alhaji Usman Biliyaminu, during the 2017 Democracy Day celebration in Bauchi on Monday (29/5/17). 02904/29/5/2017/Deji Yake/HB/NAN 
  • Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo (R, on the podium), taking salute during a match past at the 2017 Democracy Day celebration in Owerri on Monday (29/5/17). With him is the Commissioner of Police in Imo state, Mr Chris Ezike. 02905/29/5/2017/Chidi Olahete/HB/NAN 
  • Former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan(R); Mrs Nkoyo Ibori (2nd, R); another former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori (3rd, R); wife of the Delta State Governor Dame Edith Okowa (4th, R), her husband Gov Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State (5th,R); his Deputy Mr Kingsley Otuaro (6th, R) and his wife, Mrs Ebiere Otuaro(7th, R), during a Praise and Thanksgiving Service to mark Governor Okowa's 2nd year anniversary in office on Monday in Asaba (29/5/17). 02906/29/5/2017/Ifeanyi Olannye/HB/NAN 
  • Former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan (L) his deputy, Chief Benjamin Elue during a Praise and Thanksgiving Service to mark Governor Okowa's 2nd year anniversary in office on Monday in Asaba (29/5/17). 02907/29/5/2017/Ifeanyi Olannye/HB/NAN 
  • From left: Gov Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State; Chief of UNICEF Field Office in Sokoto, Mohammed Mohiuddin and the Education officer of the field office, Tukur Labbo, during the Inauguration of the disbursement of N153 million girl-child education intervention programme at the Government House, Gusau on Monday 02908/29/5/2017/Abubakar Ahmed/HB/NAN 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Dino Melaye Did INEC chairman suspend recall due to blackmail from senators?bullet
2 Namadi Sambo Fake whistleblower in prison over ex-VP's house raidbullet
3 Buhari Fayose threatens to release 11 photos of President in...bullet

Local

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Governor of Lagos and ruling party national leader.
Tinubu APC leader asks NASS to Promote nation’s diversity for prosperity
Boko Haram's shadowy leader, Abubakar Shekau
Boko Haram 12-year-old boy killed in Borno bomb blast
2 FRSC officers shot, hospitalised in Abia
FRSC 2 officers shot, hospitalised in Abia
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state
Obaseki Universities not established for jobs creation – Gov