Abdulfatah Ahmed :  Gov tasks media houses on unity, national cohesion

The governor made the call on Tuesday in Ilorin at the inauguration of a new radio state: Sobi FM 101.9.

Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara has called on the various media houses in the country to use their respective medium to promote unity and national cohesion.

He said the recent development in the country demanded that media houses and journalists should have a rethink on the impact, their writings could have on national integration and security and personal integrity of individuals.

The governor, therefore , appealed to the media to always consider national interest and unity in their reportage of what he called ‘potentially combustible issues’.

He said that they must always put national unity ahead of other interests in their reportage.He said that media organizations should always allow good conscience to prevail in their works and ensure strict gate- keeping in their reportage of potentially combustible issues.

Earlier, the Director-General (D-G), Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Mallam Is’haq Modibbo Kawu said every broadcasting organization in the country had a responsibility of contributing to national unity and cohesion.

The NBC D-G, therefore, warned that any infringement on the law would attract sanction.

The chairman, Board of Trustee (BoT) of Sobi FM, Alhaji Lukman Mustapha, promised to use the station to achieve positive social rebirth and restore cherished value system to the communities that would be receiving its transmission.

