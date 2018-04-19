news

Shea butter is nothing short of a miracle product. An oil rich in fats that is derived from the karite tree, it is your solution for many skin, health issues. Fairly recently, this butter has gained huge popularity in the western world due to its widespread use in several beauty products, such as lotions, cosmetics, shampoos, and conditioners. Take a look at all the beauty benefits of shea butter!

Extracted from the nuts of the shea tree that is native to Africa, shea butter is a fatty oil that exists as a solid at room temperature.

The Karite tree bears the fruits, and the nuts inside the fruits are of prime importance. These nuts are crushed, boiled, and manipulated to extract a light-coloured fat, which is commonly referred to as shea butter.

1. Protects the skin

It contains vitamins A and E, which not only keep the skin in optimal health but also protect it from being damaged by the sun’s harmful ultraviolet radiation.

These components give shea butter a mild sun protection factor (SPF). Vitamin E also soothes dry skin and improves the skin’s elasticity, making this butter a good anti-ageing agent.

2. Treats acne and scarring

Shea butter is known for its healing properties, which can be attributed to the presence of several fatty acids and plant sterols such as oleic, palmitic, stearic, and linolenic acids. These oil-soluble components do not undergo saponification or convert into soap on coming in contact with alkalis.

Shea butter is more non-saponifiable than other nut oils and fats, thus imparting it great healing potential. Raw, unrefined shea butter is effective in curing skin rashes, skin peeling after tanning, scars, stretch marks, frost bites, burns, athletes foot, insect bites and stings, and acne.

3. Anti-ageing

Shea butter is considered as one of the best anti-ageing agents for the skin . It stimulates the production of collagen, the youthful scaffolding protein in the skin. The vitamins A and E found in this butter keep the skin supple, nourished, and radiant.

If used regularly, it reduces wrinkles and also prevents premature wrinkles and facial lines. Its anti-ageing properties can also be attributed to its ability to increase circulation to the skin and promote cell renewal.

4. Reduces Stretch Marks

Shea butter is often used as a base in ointments or creams prepared commercially for stretch mark treatment. This is because it can dramatically help prevent and reduce stretch marks formed during pregnancy due to weight gain and/or weight loss. These marks are formed when the skin stretches beyond its elastic capacity.

The application of shea butter will restore the natural elasticity of the skin and also improve collagen production. It is a natural emollient. Daily massage of the affected area with this skin healing butter can lighten stretch marks.

5. Restores your lips during adverse weather

Shea butter is easily absorbent and provides extra moisture and nutrients that the lips need during hamattan and dry weather conditions. Thus, it acts as a perfect lip balm and is also effective for treating dry and chapped lips. When applied, it forms a barrier on the lips and retains moisture in the skin.

Shea butter is found in abundance in Nigeria for very cheap. You can also use to to mix your own creams and ointments, mix it with essential oils to get different smells and use it on your skin and hair to promote healthy growth and regeneration.

Start using it today and see if you cannot see the difference for yourself!