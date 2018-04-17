MakeupShayla comes through with a Beyonce Coachella make-up tutorial

news

Over the weekend, Beyonce shut down Coachella with the performance of a lifetime and those of you lucky enough to bear witness to the Beyonce performance that rocked the first weekend of Coachella, we envy you. However, if you want to recreate a piece of music history, MakeupShayla has you covered with a Beyonce Coachella make-up tutorial.

Beyonce even reunited with Destiny’s Child members Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland for a special performance. The full Beyoncé Coachella performance was everything the world dreamt it would be and more .

The production was like a high school football game halftime show starring the coolest girl in school . The entire show was brilliantly choreographed, packed with incredible renditions of classic Bey tracks, six costume changes , and even a nail polish change.

Take a look at Shayla's video below so you can get in on the Queen B action!