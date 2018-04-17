MakeupShayla comes through with a Beyonce Coachella make-up tutorial

After Beyonce's knock-out performance at Coachella this past weekend, we give you a chance to get a her look with this simple tutorial.
Beyonce even reunited with Destiny’s Child members Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland for a special performance. The full Beyoncé Coachella performance was everything the world dreamt it would be and more.
The production was like a high school football game halftime show starring the coolest girl in school. The entire show was brilliantly choreographed, packed with incredible renditions of classic Bey tracks, six costume changes, and even a nail polish change.
Take a look at Shayla's video below so you can get in on the Queen B action!