5 wonderful health benefits of corn

Corn is popular around the world for its unique kind of sweetness. And knowing that it has a lot of wonderful health benefits is enough to make it one of your favourites.

As a meal, corn can be eaten in a variety of ways, which includes cooking and roasting. It can also be used for dressing fried rice along with onion and chilies to make an amazing snack.

However, a good number of studies have shown that the health benefits of corn are not only wonderful, they are also numerous in counting.

From the prevention of cancer, due to its powerhouse of antioxidants, to the prevention of anemia, as well as promoting good skin and eye care, the health benefits the yellow kernel plant goes on and on.

As a matter of fact, findings from recent studies show that if you want to remain young and maintain youthful looks, then making corn one of your favourites is one of the best things you can you do for yourself because the antioxidants contained in it help prevent the aging process.

Be that as it may, it is quite sad to note that a lot of people believe this Mexico originated plant is bad. And they keep up with this belief without carrying out a proper research.

Results from recent research show that an ear of corn has about the same number of calories as an apple…and less than one/fourth of sugar.

This, among other reasons, is why scientists believe that corn is one of the healthiest foods in the world.

Here are some of the wonderful health benefits eating corn

1. It helps improve vision

Studies have shown that the kernels of corn contain beta-carotene which produces vitamin A. And vitamin A is known to promote better vision. In addition, the carotenoids also reduce macular degeneration, which impairs vision at the center of the line of sight.

2. It prevents diabetes and hypertension

The regular consumption of corn kernels has been shown to help manage on-insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus (NIDDM)which results from an imbalance between insulin sensitivity and insulin secretion.

The presence of phenolic phytochemicals in it also helps protect against hypertension. Additionally, this phytochemicals assists in regulating the absorption and release of insulin in the body, thus reducing the chances of spikes and drops for diabetic patients and enabling them to maintain a normal lifestyle.

3. It helps in combating cancer

Corn is a powerhouse of antioxidants, and these antioxidants have been proven to have the ability to fight and eliminate cancer-causing free radicals.

Furthermore, corn is a good source of the phenolic compound, ferulic acid, which is effective in fighting tumors in the breast and liver.

4. It promotes heart health

If you’re reading about corn oil for the first time, findings from research have confirmed that it has an anti-atherogenic effect on cholesterol levels, which helps to reduce the risk of various cardiovascular diseases.

As a matter of fact, corn oil, according to researchers, is the best way to improve heart health due to the fact that corn is close to an optimal fatty acid combination.

This allows omega-3 fatty acids to strip away the damaging LDL or bad cholesterol and replace them at the binding sites.

5. It contains useful minerals

Corn is a house of minerals that are of great benefits to the body. And some of them include phosphorus, which is essential for normal growth, optimal kidney functioning, and bone health; as well as magnesium which is necessary for maintaining a normal heart rate.