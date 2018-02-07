Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

If you want to get rid of your dark elbows and knees, read on to find out the best possible ways to go about it.

Everybody wants to have an even skin tone, especially when it comes to the knuckles, elbows and knees.

But this is not always the case…and even if, sometimes, it does happen with the body, the knuckles, elbows, and knees are usually left out.

The reason for this is because the skin around the elbows and knees are usually thicker than the skin surrounding it. Additionally, it has more folds (because of the joints) and tends to be much drier because those parts do not produce oil.

Owing to these, lack of proper hygiene can result in having darker elbows and knees. But be that has it may, studies have shown that there are natural ways to lighten dark elbows and knees.

Here are five natural ways to lighten dark elbows and knees

1. Lemon

Lemon has bleaching and exfoliating properties, and these properties can help even skin tone. It also contains a very high amount vitamin C which can help to remove dead cells and promote the regeneration of healthy skin cell as well.

Simply apply lemon juice on elbow, knees, and knuckles; massage gently, leave it for ten minutes and rinse with warm water. Do this for a couple of weeks to get result.

2. Coconut oil

Coconut oil is a wonderful moisturizing agent. The vitamin E which is contained in it helps lighten skin tone and also prevent skin hydration.

And for an effective result, gently massage your elbows and knees with coconut oil for three minutes, before shower. You can also mix one teaspoon of coconut oil and a half teaspoon of lemon juice, rub on your dark elbows and knees every day and wipe off with paper towels after 15 to 20 minutes.

3. Aloe vera

Known for its numerous health benefits, aloe vera is also known to be a natural skin lightener, which does not only keep the skin hydrated and moisturized, but help make the skin supple as well.

Aloe vera is also believed to promote the repair of skin cells damaged by sun exposure.

If you’re using aloe vera, simply apply the gel extracted from a fleshy aloe vera leaf on the elbows and knees. And after letting it sit for about twenty minutes, you can wash it off with warm water.

It is advisable to do this twice a day in two weeks for an effective result.

4. Sugar

I bet you're surprised, right? Well, it is what it is: Homemade sugar scrub is excellent for lightening the skin tone of knees and elbow because sugar help exfoliates dead skin cells and soften the skin.

When using sugar to lighten dark elbows and knees, simply mix sugar and olive oil equally and massage your knees and elbows circularly for five minutes, before shower. Continue to this until you see result.

5. Baking soda

Baking soda is another agent of skin lightener and it is also effective for rid of dark elbows and knees.

Simply mix baking soda with milk to get a thick paste, if you’re using baking soda, and apply the paste on your elbows and knees and rinse after five minutes.

You can do this once a week for two months to get the desired result.

