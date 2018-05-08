news

The 2018 edition of MET Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 7, 2018.

The theme for fashion's biggest night was 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination'.

The gala attended was the biggest names in fashion, music, movies and entertainment.

Hip-Hop's reigning queens Nicki Minaj and Cardi B were at the event. Thankfully, the two divas didn't throw fists but rather talked things out like North and South Korea. It's not every day you get to see two female rappers at the top of their game have a heart-to-heart discussion.

The squashing of the beef by Nicki and Cardi was captured by a Nigerian gentleman by the Instagram name of @musicisterry. Rocking an agbada, the Nigerian man took a selfie with Nicki Minaj and Cardi B at the high-profile event. Oh, the man at the back happens to be none other than Jeremy Scott, the Creative Director of Moschino.

"This is what New York looks like. I really like this. Met Gala, 2018. Nicki Minaj & Cardi B. @NickiMinaj @CardiB" he captioned the iconic selfie.

The selfie has since gone viral with many Hip-Hop outlets and websites posting the picture to announce the truce between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

@musicisterry's selfie gained over 3,000 likes in over 7 hours. The Nigerian man also took a picture with the man of the hour Donald Glover (Childish Gambino), whose music video 'This is America' has set the world on fire .

Singer Janelle Monae who recently dropped her latest project 'Dirty Computer' also took a picture with him.

Nicki Minaj released the video to her comeback single 'Chun-Li' on May 4, 2018. Cardi B is still riding off the success of her debut album 'Invasion of Privacy' as she gets ready to deliver her first child with her rapper boyfriend Offset of the Migos.

Pulse has reached out to @musicisterry for further comments on the historic selfie.