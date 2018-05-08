Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Meet the Nigerian man who took a selfie with Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

MET Gala 2018 Meet the Nigerian man who took an iconic selfie with Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

A Nigerian man at the MET Gala in New York was able to catch Nicki Minaj and Cardi B in a moment of peace.

Nicki Minaj, @musicisterry, Jeremy Scott, Cardi B at MET Gala 2018 play

Nicki Minaj, @musicisterry, Jeremy Scott, Cardi B at MET Gala 2018

(Instagram/musicisterry)
The 2018 edition of MET Gala held at the  Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 7, 2018.

The theme for fashion's biggest night was 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination'.

The gala attended was the biggest names in fashion, music, movies and entertainment.

Rihanna play

Rihanna at the 2018 Met Gala

(vogue)

 

Hip-Hop's reigning queens Nicki Minaj and Cardi B were at the event. Thankfully, the two divas didn't throw fists but rather talked things out like North and South Korea. It's not every day you get to see two female rappers at the top of their game have a heart-to-heart discussion.

Nicki Minaj, Cardi B set aside rumoured beef at MET Gala 2018 play

Nicki Minaj finally squash their beef at MET Gala 2018 held in New York on Monday, May 7, 2018

(234 Star)

ALSO READ: Rihanna shuts down the MET Gala 2018 red carpet

The squashing of the beef by Nicki and Cardi was captured by a Nigerian gentleman by the Instagram name of @musicisterry. Rocking an agbada, the Nigerian man took a selfie with Nicki Minaj and Cardi B at the high-profile event. Oh, the man at the back happens to be none other than Jeremy Scott, the Creative Director of Moschino.

"This is what New York looks like. I really like this. Met Gala, 2018. Nicki Minaj & Cardi B. @NickiMinaj @CardiB" he captioned the iconic selfie.

 

The selfie has since gone viral with many Hip-Hop outlets and websites posting the picture to announce the truce between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

@musicisterry's selfie gained over 3,000 likes in over 7 hours. The Nigerian man also took a picture with the man of the hour Donald Glover (Childish Gambino), whose music video 'This is America' has set the world on fire.

 

Singer Janelle Monae who recently dropped her latest project 'Dirty Computer' also took a picture with him.

 

Nicki Minaj released the video to her comeback single 'Chun-Li' on May 4, 2018. Cardi B is still riding off the success of her debut album 'Invasion of Privacy' as she gets ready to deliver her first child with her rapper boyfriend Offset of the Migos.

Pulse has reached out to @musicisterry for further comments on the historic selfie.

