Police to charge mother for allegedly abusing daughter with hot iron

In Lagos Police to charge mother for allegedly abusing daughter with hot iron

The command’s spokesman, SP. Chike Oti, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.

  Published:
Lagos State command spokesman, SP Chike Oti play

Lagos State command spokesman, SP Chike Oti

(casefileng)
The Lagos State Police Command said that it had concluded investigation on a 39-year-old mother, Ayo Sheriff,  who allegedly abused her child with a hot electric iron over N250.

He said that the case was reported by Chosen Child Orphanage located at Gastya Estate, Ijora-Badia on behalf of the 16-year-old daughter.

Oti said that the upper and lower right limbs of the victim were allegedly burnt by her biological mother with hot electric pressing iron.

He said the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Imohimi Edgal, was miffed at the sight of the wounds inflicted on the child by her mother.

The Gender Section of the Command, headed by SP. Adejoke Cole, has concluded investigation into the case and would charge the suspect to Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on 30th April, 2018,” he said.

Oti said that the daughter, a student of a secondary school and also a part time student nurse in auxiliary capacity, was given N500 by her boss.

He said that the victim was instructed to hand over N200 to someone on her way home, use N50 as transport fare and return the balance of N250 to her boss the next day.

“However, on the day she was supposed to return the balance of the money to her boss, the victim defaulted. She told her boss that the money was with her mother.

“The boss called her mother on the phone and she denied knowledge of the money.

“When the victim returned home from work, her mother, who was already waiting for her, plugged an electric iron and waited until it was red hot.

“At this stage, she used the red hot iron to welcome her daughter home, accusing her of being a disgrace to the family,” Oti said.

According to him, the commissioner has called on parents to correct their children with love.

Oti decried the increasing rate of domestic violence, which he said, was a source of concern to the command.

