Home > Gist > Metro >

Nigerian man contemplates suicide while battling brain tumour

Suicide To Success This man's tale of survival will leave you believing in God

From paralysis to daily seizures, this story will give you a glimpse of a heart filled with joy and gratitude to God.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A man has taken to his Instagram page to share the touching tale of his battle with a brain tumour.

The Nigerian man with IG handle, @a_Deji, shared the post on Sunday, March 25, 2018.

ALSO READ: Ex corps member recounts harrowing experience with Fulani herdsmen

In the post, he speaks on how he had discovered that he had a brain tumour in October 2016 and how he had even contemplated suicide at some point.

From paralysis to seizures, this story will give you a glimpse of a heart filled with joy and gratitude to God.

Read the post below:

 

ALSO READ: Filmmaker recalls distressing experience with "bucket of fibroid"

As many will agree after passing through harrowing personal experiences, there's nothing like a life threatening situation to make you grateful for every minute spent on earth.

We celebrate with him on his miraculous recovery.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Can't Beat This! A prison in Norway is just like your Lekki homebullet
2 Saved At Last Arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times, this ex-junkie...bullet
3 Heart Wrenching Groom-to-be killed in ghastly accident 6 days to weddingbullet

Related Articles

Kidnapping Serial abductions of doctors in Calabar sparks NMA protest
In Ogun State Woman who abducted 3-yr-old girl at RCCG Redemption Camp nabbed by police
Tales Of Woe '10 men raped me every night, forced rod into my vagina' - Libyan returnee
Heartbreaking '18 Arab men raped me in one night' - Libyan returnee narrates tales of woe
Human Trafficking More Libyan returnees narrate tales of woe
Kidnapping 'The church is no longer safe', Twitter user narrates harrowing experience
Human Trafficking Some parents encourage daughters to go to Europe for sex trade
IPOB 'How Biafra supporters brutalized us, collected N500 bribe' - Victim

Metro

Spectranet Telecommunications brand joins the world to honour women
The deceased siblings
Tragic End Three siblings roast to death after mother leaves them locked in candle-lit room
Cans of beer
Blame It On The Alcohol.. Drunk man dies after mistaking insecticide for water
Itel Phone brand rewards fans with gift prizes in the super mum contest