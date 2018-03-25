From paralysis to daily seizures, this story will give you a glimpse of a heart filled with joy and gratitude to God.
The Nigerian man with IG handle, @a_Deji, shared the post on Sunday, March 25, 2018.
ALSO READ: Ex corps member recounts harrowing experience with Fulani herdsmen
In the post, he speaks on how he had discovered that he had a brain tumour in October 2016 and how he had even contemplated suicide at some point.
From paralysis to seizures, this story will give you a glimpse of a heart filled with joy and gratitude to God.
Read the post below:
ALSO READ: Filmmaker recalls distressing experience with "bucket of fibroid"
As many will agree after passing through harrowing personal experiences, there's nothing like a life threatening situation to make you grateful for every minute spent on earth.
We celebrate with him on his miraculous recovery.