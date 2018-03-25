news

A man has taken to his Instagram page to share the touching tale of his battle with a brain tumour .

The Nigerian man with IG handle, @a_Deji, shared the post on Sunday, March 25, 2018.

In the post, he speaks on how he had discovered that he had a brain tumour in October 2016 and how he had even contemplated suicide at some point.

From paralysis to seizures, this story will give you a glimpse of a heart filled with joy and gratitude to God.

Read the post below:

As many will agree after passing through harrowing personal experiences, there's nothing like a life threatening situation to make you grateful for every minute spent on earth.

We celebrate with him on his miraculous recovery.