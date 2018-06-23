Pulse.ng logo
2 toddlers drown in Jigawa pond

In Jigawa State 2 toddlers drown in pond

Adamu Shehu, the spokesman of the state Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Dutse.

Two teenage boys who attempted swimming in a pond in Gantsa village of Buji Local Government Area of Jigawa State have drowned.

Adamu Shehu, the spokesman of the state Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Dutse.

Shehu said the incident occurred on Thursday at about 6 p.m.

The spokesman, who gave the names the deceased as Yusuf Adamu, 6, and Umar Ibrahim, 4, said they were confirmed dead by a doctor after they were taken to hospital for medical attention.

He, therefore, advised parents and guardians in the state to monitor the movement of their children and wards in order to avoid such tragedy.

NAN recalled that on Dec. 7, 2017, four teenage girls drowned while swimming across a pond in Sakwaya village of Dutse LGA.

Also, on July 8, 2017, The state Police Command, in a statement through the its spokesman, SP Abdu Jinjiri, said that no fewer than 11 persons have drowned in rivers in different parts of state in one month. 

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

