Top 10 'Shaku Shaku' songs

From the vibrant streets of Agege to the viral marketing of social media crazes, the 'Shaku shaku' dance has taken the fore of trends in 2018.

Every musician and creator in Nigeria is trying out new ways to incorporate the dance into their records, videos and everything else.

But it's not every record that deserves it. Turns out, just like bread and butter, there's a certain sound that complement the moves of the dances. We have scrubbed the internet to provide you the top 10 records that would make your 'shaku shaku' worth it. Check them below.

1. Mr Real - 'Legbegbe' ft Idowest, Obadice, Kelvin Chuks

Real Self (Mr Real) comes through with this hot sauce featuring some street soldiers – Idowest, Obadice and Kelvin Chuks and together they’ve scored a smash hit. It's the best song for 'Shaku shaku'.

Download.

2. Olamide - 'Wo'

Olamide's viral 2017 record carries such a high-octane call for dancing, and only the best of 'Shaku shaku' can do justice to this.

Download.

3. Idowest – 'Omo Shepeteri' ft Dammy Krane & Slimcase

Signed to Dammy Krane’s Worldstar Inc imprint Idowest comes through with one of the heaviest songs on the street right now “Omo Shepeteri” featuring Dammy Kraneand Slimcase.

Download.

4. DJ Sidez - 'Oshozondi' ft Slimcase, Masta T

Oshozondi (Ballers) features Nigerian music act SlimCase and label mate Masta T also known as “Apari Producer.” They all come through with a jam.

Download.

5. Olamide - 'Science student'

Olamide continues his streak by kickstarting 2018 with a new record titled 'Science Student'. Fresh from ending 2017 with an album ("Lagos Nawa"), and holding another successful #OLIC in Lagos, Baddo unleashes a new record.

Download.

6. DJ Consequences - 'Assignment' ft Olamide

It's good vibes all the way for the Vibes Machine - DJ Consequence, as he continues his hot run of musical form by teaming up with Olamide on this very smashing street-certified tune dubbed ‘Assignment’.

Download.

7. Olamide - 'Update'

The YBNL boss with the one of the most popular songs in Nigeria at the moment – 'Wo' – wastes no time with a follow-up single to his current smash.

Download.

8. D'banj - 'Issa Banger' ft Slimcase, Mr Real

D’banj kick starts 2018 with a spanking new street-tailored tune entitled 'Issa Banger'. He teams up with Slimcase and Mr Real of the “Legbegbe” fame to churn out this one specially made for the street to vibe to.

Download.

10. Reminisce - 'Problem'