Home > Entertainment > Music >

Top 10 'Shaku Shaku' songs

Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian dance craze

We have scrubbed the internet to provide you the top 10 records that would make your 'shaku shaku' worth it.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Olamide on set for the video shoot of new single 'Wo!!" play

Olamide on set for the video shoot of new single 'Wo!!"

(Instagram/Baddosneh)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

From the vibrant streets of Agege to the viral marketing of social media crazes, the 'Shaku shaku' dance has taken the fore of trends in 2018.

Every musician and creator in Nigeria is trying out new ways to incorporate the dance into their records, videos and everything else.

But it's not every record that deserves it. Turns out, just like bread and butter, there's a certain sound that complement the moves of the dances. We have scrubbed the internet to provide you the top 10 records that would make your 'shaku shaku' worth it. Check them below.

1. Mr Real - 'Legbegbe' ft Idowest, Obadice, Kelvin Chuks

play

 

Real Self (Mr Real) comes through with this hot sauce featuring some street soldiers – Idowest, Obadice and Kelvin Chuks and together they’ve scored a smash hit. It's the best song for 'Shaku shaku'.
Download.

2. Olamide - 'Wo'

Olamide on set for the video shoot of new single 'Wo!!" play

Olamide on set for the video shoot of new single 'Wo!!"

(Instagram/Baddosneh)

 

Olamide's viral 2017 record carries such a high-octane call for dancing, and only the best of 'Shaku shaku' can do justice to this.
Download.

3. Idowest – 'Omo Shepeteri' ft Dammy Krane & Slimcase

play

 

Signed to Dammy Krane’s Worldstar Inc imprint Idowest comes through with one of the heaviest songs on the street right now “Omo Shepeteri” featuring Dammy Kraneand Slimcase.
Download.

4. DJ Sidez - 'Oshozondi' ft Slimcase, Masta T

play

 

Oshozondi (Ballers) features Nigerian music act SlimCase and label mate Masta T also known as “Apari Producer.” They all come through with a jam.
Download.

5. Olamide - 'Science student'

play

 

Olamide continues his streak by kickstarting 2018 with a new record titled 'Science Student'. Fresh from ending 2017 with an album ("Lagos Nawa"), and holding another successful #OLIC in Lagos, Baddo unleashes a new record.
Download.

6. DJ Consequences - 'Assignment' ft Olamide

play

 

It's good vibes all the way for the Vibes Machine - DJ Consequence, as he continues his hot run of musical form by teaming up with Olamide on this very smashing street-certified tune dubbed Assignment.
Download.

7. Olamide - 'Update'

Olamide play

Olamide

(Instagram/Baddosneh)

 

The YBNL boss with the one of the most popular songs in Nigeria at the moment – 'Wo' – wastes no time with a follow-up single to his current smash.
Download.

8. D'banj - 'Issa Banger' ft Slimcase, Mr Real

play

 

D’banj kick starts 2018 with a spanking new street-tailored tune entitled 'Issa Banger'. He teams up with Slimcase and Mr Real of the “Legbegbe” fame to churn out this one specially made for the street to vibe to.
Download.

10. Reminisce - 'Problem'

play

 

LRR Entertainment head honcho and indigenous rapper – Reminisce begins the year with a spanking new single entitled 'Problem'. The street-tailored tune was produced by Jospo and it has all the ingredients on a potential street banger.
Download.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on Music Journalism. He lives for the art, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

Top 3

1 Burna Boy The full story of how Drake cut out singer from his ‘More...bullet
2 Legbegbe How Seun Egbegbe's iPhone theft inspired one of Lagos'...bullet
3 Burna Boy I attended "Outside" album listening party and got the...bullet

Related Articles

Drake All the African artists who have worked with OVO rapper
Burna Boy Why Nigerians are angry that Drake cut off Nigerian artist from “More Life”
Burna Boy The full story of how Drake cut out singer from his ‘More Life’ project, after recording 5 songs together
Hugh Masekela Legendary Jazz musician is dead
Video Jaywon - 'Ayinde Wasiu' ft Olamide
Video VJ Adams – 'Bless my way' ft Mr Eazi
Video LadiPoe - 'Are you down'
Legbegbe How Seun Egbegbe's iPhone theft inspired one of Lagos' hottest street songs
State Of The Music Why watching live performances is killing my love for Nigerian music
Shaku Shaku How I tried 'Shaku shaku', and ended up breaking my knee

Music

Drake and Tekno plotting
Drake All the African artists who have worked with OVO rapper
Drake and Burnaboy
Burna Boy Why Nigerians are angry that Drake cut off Nigerian artist from “More Life”
Reekado bank's manager remanded in Kirikiri Prison
Reekado Banks Singer's manager remanded in Kirikiri Prison over N2m performance fee
Video LadiPoe - 'Are you down'