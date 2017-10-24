The feud between Tonto Dikeh and her estranged husband, Oladunni Churchill has taken a new twist with an alleged edited domestic violence video release.

On Monday, October 23, 2017, a 15-second video was reportedly released showing Tonto Dikeh hitting her ex-husband, Churchill. Within minutes of the release of the video, lawyer to Tonto Dikeh, Festus Kiyamo released a press statement claiming that the released video was edited as it didn't show the part where Churchill was hitting Tonto Dikeh.

The statement from her lawyers also threatened to sue any media house that publishes the edited version as against the full version of the video that captures the whole fight.

"We act as solicitors to Miss Tonto Dikeh, a prominent Nollywood actress. It has come to our knowledge that her ex-husband, Mr. Olakunle Churchill has perfected plans to release a short and edited video depicting and portraying our client as being involved in some domestic violence against him.

"Our client wants all bloggers and/or journalists to request for the full version of the video showing the said domestic scene which started with a physical abuse of our client by her ex-husband, which earned her a swollen face. Her ex-husband only intends to release our client’s REACTION to the assault on her and not the assault itself. We shall be prepared to take legal action against any blogger/journalist that uses the edited version without insisting on or showing the full version."

Back in September 2017, Churchill Oladunni had released a video to back up claims that Tonto Dikeh was indeed the one behind the domestic violence that rocked and ruined their marriage.

In the video it showed how Tonto Dikeh packed out of their matrimonial home, clearing her room of its valuables, receipts to a car allegedly gifted to her by the husband, Churchill and even an interview with a top Ghanaian police officer who spoke about how the actress was arrested by its men for domestic violence.