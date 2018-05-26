Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Gifty is throwing shots at Davido, here's why

Davido "If you know, you know" - Gifty shades singer

In her post, Gifty, accused Davido, without mentioning his name of course, of using his assurance to Chioma as a publicity stunt.

  • Published:
DMW signs singer, Idowest play

Davido

(Punch)
Gifty is not as thrilled with Davido's "assurance" to his girlfriend, Chioma Avril, as we are.

The ex-BBN housemate took to her Snapchat account to throw shades at the "FIA" singer today, Saturday, May 26, 2018.

ALSO READ: Singer's empire is expanding, buys private jet, venturing into aviation, movies

BBNaija's Gifty throws out another shade.PNG play

BBNaija's Gifty throws out another shade.PNG

(Pulse)

 

Davido with girlfriend, Chioma Avril on board a private jet play

Davido with girlfriend, Chioma Avril on board a private jet

(Instagram/DavidoOfficial)

 

She also stated that Chioma seems unhappy with Davido's public display of love.

See her post below:

Gifty shades Davido

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

You would recall that assurance became the trending topic after Davido went all out on Chioma's birthday, throwing her a pre birthday bash as well as a birthday dinner.

He rounded it up by gifting her with a brand new Porsche reportedly worth $45 million.

5 amazing things singer has done for his girlfriend, Chioma Avril

Davido has been an amazing boyfriend to his new girlfriend, Chioma so far and we are all loving the journey.

So you know, we've followed the story of these two lovebirds since Davido made their relationship public. We want to share with you five amazing things Davido has done for his girlfriend.

1. Taking her to a close family event

Davido spotted with girlfriend, Chioma at an event play

Davido spotted with girlfriend, Chioma at an event

(LindaIkeji )
 

We all know when the buzz of the new relationship between Davido and then unknown Chioma began, fans, and followers were a bit confused about their actual status. It wasn't clear if they were actually dating or she was just one of his numerous ladies. Well, Davido took Chioma along to a private family event in EdeOsun state and guys, that was the beginning of their beautiful love story and the narrative changed for both of them.

2. Going on tour with her

Davido and girlfriend, Chioma play

Davido and girlfriend, Chioma

(LailadBlog)

 

Sometimes, when musicians go on a music tour, they are accompanied by not girlfriends but by most times groupies or escorts but in the case of Davido, it was different in his recent tour. The music star kind off sent a signal to would be or self-acclaimed groupies that he won't be needing them as he had his girlfriend by his side. This singular gesture must have given Chioma the assurance that her place in Davido's heart was sealed.

ALSO READ: Davido says his girlfriend, Chioma got offered a N60M endorsement deal

3. Trip to Barbados

Davido apparently still in N60M debt play

Davido with girlfriend, Chioma Avril

(Instagram/DavidoOfficial)
 

Whenever lovebirds want to take time out to explore themselves together away from chaos and the crowd, they go on vacation trips. This was the case for Davido and Chioma as they both took time out of their busy schedule (Davido's busy schedule) to fly to the beautiful Island of Barbados. We got to see photos from the trip on Davido's Instagram stories with the couple exploring the beautiful island nation.

4. Lavish birthday party

play
 

We weren't expecting less when Davido decided to celebrate Chioma's birthday. It was a turnt up event as the music star shut down a nightclub just for his baby. Friends, well-wishers showed up at the club to celebrate with Chioma. The event was more like an engagement dinner as Davido announced that he was going to love her for the rest of his life! Wedding bells soon?

5. The N45M car

 

Now, this was one move that broke the Internet! No not break the Internet, it shut it down! During Chioma's birthday dinner after the love professing, kissing videos, loud music, Davido took Chioma outside the venue of the party where he surprised her with a N45M Porshe car!

Chioma was absolutely shocked and so were the people around and people of the world. When the video of the car gift went viral, we all know how social media went bonkers in a matter of minutes and some people haven't gotten over it.

(pulse.ng)

