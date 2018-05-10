news

Davido isn't only making back to back hit songs these days as he is now expanding his music business empire with the acquisition of a private jet and plans to venture into movies production.

The music star announced that he had gotten a private jet on his Twitter and Instagram pages. On his Twitter page, he went on to tweet about the arrival of his airline.

"Air OBO soon land !! THIS ONE NAH FINAL," he wrote. It was the same story on his Instagram stories he posted a video of catalog showing a private jet and captioned the clip the quote.

"Air OBO soon land, youngest nigga with a jet." Just so you all know, Davido has a lot of plans to expand his business empire this year with the plans to venture into aviation and movies production.

The singer made this known while granting an interview with Goldmyne T.V. " I'm going to be opening new businesses this year, venturing into aviation, not only music, movies, yea, shooting movies," he revealed. Congratulations Davido on this new move.

Davido's girlfriend, Chioma has reportedly signed a mouth-watering multi-million naira endorsement deal . We can all remember a few days ago when Davido announced via his Instagram page that his girlfriend, Chioma had gotten an endorsement deal worth N60M but wanted more, well it looks like she has finally agreed to sign the deal.

The music star hinted this on his Instagram stories when he posted a photo of Chioma having a photo section at the perceived location for the yet to be disclosed brand. "OVERNIGHT MILLIONAIRE!!!!!" he captioned the photo.

Davido gifts girlfriend, Chioma a Porshe car

Davido's girlfriend, Chioma turned 23 on Monday, April 30, 2018, and the singer who has been so open about their relationship took it a step further by presenting a Porshe car as a gift to an obviously shocked Chioma.

Davido shared the video of him presenting Chioma with the gift on his Twitter and Instagram handles with friends and admirers watching closely.