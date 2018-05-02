Davido says girlfriend just got offered N60M endorsement deal

news

Still basking the birthday euphoria of his girlfriend, Chioma, Davido has revealed that she is being offered a N60M endorsement deal.

The music star made this known via his Twitter handle on Monday, May 1, 2018, where he tweeted about it. "Just got an endorsement offer for my baby 60 m I told them bring 100m then she might think about it," he tweeted.

Looks like this relationship between Davido and Chioma apart from being a very romantic one, will be a very successful one with a lot of financial gains.

Davido gifts Chioma a Porshe car on her birthday

Davido's girlfriend, Chioma turned 23 on Monday, April 30, 2018, and the singer who has been so open about their relationship took it a step further by presenting a Porshe car as a gift to an obviously shocked Chioma.

Davido shared the video of him presenting Chioma with the gift on his Twitter and Instagram handles with friends and admirers watching closely.

Davido and Chioma holiday in Barbados

It would be recalled that some weeks ago, Davido and his girlfriend, Chioma Avril took out time of their busy lives to holiday in Barbados.

The music star took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday, April 12, 2018, where he shared a number of photos and videos with the two lovebirds having a nice time.