Chinese businessman receives chieftaincy title in Ghana over economic contributions

Chinese businessman Zheng Xiangming has been enstooled as Hiowe Golaka Noryam Matse Nene Asumahtsu I in Ghana for his company's contribution to the local economy.

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The honour is a development chieftaincy title (Nkosuohene) traditionally given to contributors regardless of nationality.

The event has generated mixed online reactions, with some praising economic benefits and others questioning the practice of granting such titles to foreign investors.

A Chinese national, Mr Zheng Xiangming, the chairman of Greenhouse International Development Group Ghana Limited, was robed as the Hiowe Golaka Noryam Matse Nene Asumahtsu I in Ghana on August 29, 2026.

According to reports in the Ghanaian media, the chieftaincy title is in recognition of the contributions of his company to the local development through investments in agriculture, livestock, forestry, and industrial projects that have led to the creation of jobs.

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Viral videos online capture Xiangming sitting on a stool, while being adorned in traditional attire to mark his chieftaincy title according to local customs and traditions.

Zheng Xiangming, a Chinese national and Chairman of Greenhouse International Development Group Ghana Limited, has been enstooled as Hiowe Golaka Noryam Matse Nene Asumahtsu I. pic.twitter.com/kYH9FkJAOY — 𝐀𝐒𝐊 (@askghmedia) August 29, 2026

Mr Xiangming's chieftaincy is a "development title" created to honour individuals who have contributed to local development irrespective of nationality. Those familiar with the practice have also clarified that the chieftaincy is an honourary one rather than an actual title that bestows authority on the recipient.

Chinese Businessman, Zheng Xiangming has been enstooled as a Traditional Chief in Ghana 🇬🇭 for creating jobs in the country. pic.twitter.com/foVdDIscaP — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) August 31, 2026

Such chieftaincy titles aren't unprecedented in Ghana. In 2020, another Chinese businessman, Sun Qiang, was enstooled as Nkosuohene ("development chief") of Kwahu-Abetifi with the name Barima Kofi Ayeboafo. The chieftaincy sparked a major backlash, so much that the local kingmakers held a press conference to annul the installation over claims that it didn't follow due process.

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Just like in 2020, Zheng Xiangming's enstoolment as the Hiowe Golaka Noryam Matse Nene Asumahtsu I in Ghana has generated mixed reactions. While some observers see it as a good move to celebrate those contributing to local development, others have argued that it's a relic of neocolonisation. Some critics found the enstoolment of the Chinese businessman to be curious given the recent hostilities being faced by some Nigerians in Ghana. The critics questioned why some Ghanaians celebrated a Chinese but are hostile to other Africans.