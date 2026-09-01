Tupac's killer found guilty after 30 years as trial reveals Diddy's alleged role in a hush payment

Tupac Shakur on one side and Duane “Keffe D” Davis on the other

Tupac Shakur on one side and Duane “Keffe D” Davis on the other

Duane “Keffe D” Davis has been found guilty in Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder after trial testimony also raised an alleged payment involving Diddy.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis has been found guilty of first-degree murder in Tupac Shakur's 1996 killing.

Prosecutors said Davis helped facilitate the murder but was not the person who pulled the trigger.

Trial testimony alleged Sean “Diddy” Combs arranged a payment linked to the killing, but Combs has denied involvement and has not been charged.

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A Las Vegas jury has found Duane "Keffe D" Davis guilty of first-degree murder in the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur, delivering the first conviction in one of hip-hop's most notorious unsolved cases, nearly 30 years after the shooting.

Jurors took less than three hours to reach their verdict following a nearly two-week trial, convicting the 63-year-old former Compton gang leader of murder with a deadly weapon, with intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang. Davis was not accused of pulling the trigger himself.

Tupac Shakur

Prosecutors argued he was the "shot caller" who handed the murder weapon to the gunman, believed to be his nephew, Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson, seeking revenge after Shakur's entourage assaulted Anderson earlier that night. Under Nevada law, someone who facilitates a murder can be convicted of the crime itself.

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Beyond the verdict, testimony during the trial surfaced a detail that has drawn far less attention than the conviction itself: an alleged connection to Sean "Diddy" Combs. According to testimony reported by Rolling Stone, Combs allegedly arranged for money to be passed to Davis through an intermediary named Zip Martin, reportedly intended as payment tied to the killing.

The arrangement reportedly fell apart when Martin, in poor health at the time, never followed through on meeting Davis as investigators had hoped. Combs, now serving a 50-month sentence following his 2025 conviction on prostitution-related transportation charges, has consistently denied any involvement in Shakur's death, and no charges have been filed against him in connection with this testimony.

Duane "Keffe D" Davis

Prosecutors built much of their case on Davis's own past statements, including admissions made in police interviews and details from a memoir he authored, in which he described handing his nephew the gun used in the shooting.

Davis did not testify in his own defence. His attorney, Michael Sanft, argued throughout the trial that Davis fabricated or exaggerated his account for money and notoriety, telling jurors that investigators failed to independently verify his claims.

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Judge Carli Kierny ordered Davis held without bail ahead of sentencing, scheduled for October 13, where he faces a possible life sentence without parole. After the verdict was read, Davis calmly asked the court for his personal belongings, including his phone and laptop, and indicated he intends to appeal the conviction.