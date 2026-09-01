TECNO Headed to IFA ShowStoppers 2026 with Bezelless Concept Phone and 360° Convertible MEGABOOK T15 360 Pro

AI-driven innovative technology brand TECNO is set to showcase at IFA ShowStoppers 2026 a broad portfolio that reimagines technology through advanced innovations, distinctive design and more personalised experiences.

Highlights include the Next-Gen Bezelless Concept Phone, 360° hinge touchscreen laptop MEGABOOK T15 360 Pro and the Tonino Lamborghini TECNO Collection.

Visitors are invited to experience TECNO’s newest products first-hand at the TECNO table, located at IFA ShowStoppers tables 501 and 503 in Hall 5.3, Berlin Messe, on September 3rd from 6 to 9 PM.

Reimagining Smartphone Design: Industry-First True 0mm Display Border

Following the TECNO Modular Concept Phone that drew widespread attention at MWC 2026, TECNO continues its exploration of future smartphone design. The TECNO Next-Gen Bezelless Concept Phone is set to make its first in-person appearance at IFA ShowStoppers 2026.

On this phone, TECNO addresses the last visible boundary of today's full-screen smartphones with an industry-first true 0mm display border, eliminating the 1mm to 2mm black border that typically remains between the active display and outer frame. This is achieved through advanced internal stacking, structural re-engineering and novel screen packaging that rework the display architecture, delivering a truly immersive viewing experience.

360°Hinge MEGABOOK T15 360 Pro and Two More New MEGABOOKs

The showcase also features three new MEGABOOK laptops: MEGABOOK T15 360 Pro, MEGABOOK K15S WCL and MEGABOOK T17 Ultra, showcasing TECNO’s diverse configuration lineup and breakthrough in laptop design.

Leading the lineup, the MEGABOOK T15 360 Series is TECNO’s first laptop to combine a 360° hinge with 10-point touchscreen interaction, enabling flexible form transitions across different scenarios. It transforms a single device into an all-round companion that adapts seamlessly from everyday productivity to creative expression and entertainment.

The latest Intel Core Ultra processor, with an integrated NPU and a 70Wh battery, delivers the performance and endurance needed for productivity and multitasking across different modes. The MEGABOOK T15 360 Pro further elevates the user experience with a 15.6-inch 2.5K 120Hz touch display and optional support for an MPP 2.0 active pen.

Beyond the MEGABOOK T15 360, the MEGABOOK K15S WCL brings capable everyday computing to users at an accessible price with the cost-effective Wildcat Platform CPU. For users seeking more room to play, create and multitask, the MEGABOOK T17 Ultra offers powerful performance in TECNO’s first 17-inch laptop, with NPU-enabled Intel Meteor Lake Ultra processing, a 99.99Wh battery and 100W GaN fast charging supporting demanding use.

Tonino Lamborghini Collaboration: Italian Design Meets Technology Innovation

TECNO will also present a powerful and charismatic mass-production line-up developed in collaboration with Tonino Lamborghini, a brand representing the essence of Italian living.

The TECNO POVA 8 PRO 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition, to be launched on September 4, is an all-around high-performance cellphone. It is made for a new generation of mobile consumers who want a life beyond the ordinary and devices that represent their identities: iconic Italian design speaking strength and energy; a dual-chipset architecture delivering blazing-fast speed; Sony sensors capturing vivid images; and an array of practical AI functions empowering users every day.

The TECNO MEGAPAD 2 Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition, to be launched in Q4, carries the same design DNA. It is a versatile AI tablet that pairs a distinctive design character with an 11-inch 2.5K eye-care display. The Tonino Lamborghini TECNO TAURUS (MEGA MINI G1 Pro) is the world's smallest water-cooled gaming PC, featuring a sleek, all-metal body accented with dazzling RGB lighting that highlights the bold Tonino Lamborghini design.

A Broader Smart Lifestyle Portfolio for Everyday Scenarios

TECNO is also bringing CAMON Slim 5G, CAMON Slim, MEGAPAD SE 2, Watch 4 and Buds 5 to ShowStoppers, broadening its smart lifestyle portfolio across more everyday scenarios:

CAMON Slim 5G: An ultra-slim smartphone that brings together expressive design, professional-level imaging and practical AI in a durable 6.39mm body.

CAMON Slim: A 6.39mm ultra-slim smartphone featuring a 3D-curved unibody design, TECNO's most diverse AI mood lighting system and a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 Ultra Night Camera.

MEGAPAD SE 2: AI tablet designed to make studying more intuitive and efficient through practical AI-powered support.

Watch 4: A stylish smart wearable supporting everyday fitness and outdoor activities.

Buds 5: A versatile audio companion designed for focused listening and extended everyday use, with up to 50 hours of playtime and a charging case that doubles as a phone stand.

At IFA ShowStoppers, TECNO invites attendees to visit the TECNO table at Hall 5.3, Tables 501 and 503, to experience how bold design meets boundary-pushing innovation across smartphones, laptops, wearables and beyond.

For any related media queries, please contact pr.TECNO@TECNO-mobile.com