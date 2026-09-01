John Ternus to lead Apple into the age of AI.

John Ternus to lead Apple into the age of AI.

A new Era begins: Meet Apple's new CEO, John Ternus, as Tim Cook steps down after 15 years

John Ternus has officially taken over as Apple's CEO, replacing Tim Cook after 15 years at the helm as the tech giant enters a new era.

John Ternus has officially become Apple's CEO, replacing Tim Cook after 15 years in the role.

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Tim Cook has moved to the position of Executive Chairman of Apple's board and will remain involved with the company.

Ternus joined Apple in 2001 and previously served as Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering.

The new CEO takes charge as Apple faces growing pressure to strengthen its AI strategy and develop new hardware products.

John Ternus has officially taken over as Chief Executive Officer of Apple, replacing Tim Cook after 15 years at the helm of the technology giant.

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The leadership change took effect today, September 1, 2026, marking Apple's first CEO transition since Cook succeeded co-founder Steve Jobs in 2011.

Apple announced the succession in April, describing it as part of a long-term succession-planning process. The company's board unanimously approved the transition.

Cook, who became Apple CEO in August 2011, has now assumed the position of Executive Chairman of Apple's board of directors. He will remain involved with the company, while Ternus has joined Apple's board as a director.

Ternus, 51, joined Apple in 2001 and has spent more than two decades working on the company's hardware products. He became Apple's Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering in 2021, overseeing teams responsible for the development of the iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods and Apple Watch.

He has also become a familiar face at Apple's product launches, regularly presenting new hardware and explaining the technology behind the company's products.

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Apple's new CEO, John Ternus

His appointment gives Apple a CEO with a strong engineering and product-development background as the company faces increasing pressure to accelerate its artificial intelligence efforts and develop new product categories.

Ternus takes over after one of the most consequential periods in Apple's history. During Cook's tenure, the company expanded its services business, grew its hardware ecosystem and became one of the world's most valuable companies.

Cook's move to executive chairman means his 15-year tenure as CEO has ended, but he will continue working with Apple's board and leadership.

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The transition also comes at a significant time for Apple's product strategy, with the company expected to unveil its next generation of products at its September event.

Apple has scheduled its next major product event for September 9, 2026, where it is expected to introduce its latest iPhone lineup. The company is also widely expected to make significant moves in new hardware categories as it seeks to maintain its position in an increasingly competitive technology industry.