Former Barcelona star Dani Alves says he was happier earning €113 in prison than millions as a footballer

Former Barcelona star Dani Alves says earning €113 in prison made him happier than the millions he earned in football as he reflects on faith and purpose.

Dani Alves says he found more happiness earning €113 in prison than millions during his football career.

The former Barcelona star said prison transformed his views on wealth, faith and purpose.

Alves now works as a Christian preacher following his release and the overturning of his conviction.

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Former Barcelona and Brazil international Dani Alves has said that his time in prison, where he earned just €113 cleaning, brought him more happiness than the millions of euros he made during one of football's most decorated careers.

Alves made the remarks during a church service in Guatemala, where he has been preaching as part of his new life as a pastor following his release from prison in Spain.

Dani Alves

"I was earning millions of euros, thanks to God and to football, but in prison, earning €113, I was happier than when earning millions. Before, I was playing football and now I was in prison cleaning the house, but I had my father [God] with me," he said.

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"What are millions of euros worth without a father?"

He said his time behind bars fundamentally changed how he understood wealth, purpose, and faith, adding that the peace he found in prison was something his football career, for all its riches, never gave him.

Dani Alves

Alves was arrested in Spain in January 2023 and spent 14 months in preventive detention after being accused of sexual assault at a Barcelona nightclub. He was convicted in February 2024 and sentenced to four and a half years in prison, before being released in March 2024 after paying a one million euro bail.

In March 2025, Spain's Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia overturned his conviction, citing insufficient evidence.

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Since his release, Alves has reinvented himself as a Christian preacher, stepping away entirely from football and channelling his public appearances into religious testimony.

Alves is widely regarded as one of the greatest right backs in football history. During his career he won over 40 major trophies, including multiple UEFA Champions League titles and La Liga championships with Barcelona. He also represented Brazil at two FIFA World Cups and won the Copa America.