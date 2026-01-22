Easy Yoga at Home: 9 Beginner Exercises to Stretch, Strengthen, and Relax Your Body

New to yoga? This 20-minute at-home guide teaches beginners how to stretch, strengthen, and relax with easy-to-follow exercises.

As we step into a new year, one thing almost everyone promises themselves is to take exercise more seriously. If you are finally committing to movement, building a routine you can stick to, or simply doing something for your body and mind, working out tends to sit high on the list of yearly goals. If that sounds like you, yoga should absolutely be part of the plan.

Yoga isn’t about twisting yourself into impossible shapes or suddenly becoming flexible overnight. It’s a gentle, adaptable form of exercise that meets you exactly where you are. If you’re stiff, tired, stressed, unfit, or just unsure where to start, yoga is a calm and realistic entry point into movement.

Yoga began thousands of years ago in ancient India as a practice that connected the body, breath, and mind. Traditionally, it wasn’t just about physical poses but about balance, awareness, and inner calm. Over time, yoga evolved and spread across the world, becoming both a spiritual practice for some and a physical workout for others. Today, many people practise yoga simply because it helps them feel better in their bodies and calmer in their minds.

Physically, yoga improves flexibility, strength, posture, and balance. It helps loosen tight muscles, strengthen joints, and gently engage your core. Mentally, it’s known for reducing stress, improving focus, and encouraging mindfulness. It teaches you how to breathe properly, slow down, and actually listen to your body. You also don’t need fancy equipment, a gym membership, or hours of free time to start.

If you’re a beginner at yoga and you don’t know what exercises to do, here’s a comprehensive list of yoga exercises for beginners that you can practise at home, at your own pace, without pressure.

What You Need for an At-Home Yoga Workout

Before getting into the exercises, let’s talk about what you actually need. The good news is, you need very little equipment. A yoga mat is helpful because it gives you grip and cushioning, especially on tiled or hard floors. If you don’t have one yet, a thick towel or non-slip rug works fine to start with.

Comfortable clothing is essential, and you want clothes that stretch easily and don’t dig into your waist or restrict movement like leggings, joggers, shorts, loose T-shirts, or fitted tops. A quiet space makes a difference. It doesn’t have to be large, just enough room to stretch your arms and legs without bumping into furniture. Yoga is as much about mental calm as physical movement, so a peaceful corner helps.

Optional items like yoga blocks, cushions, or folded towels can be used for support, especially if you’re not very flexible yet. They help you modify poses and prevent strain. Finally, water nearby is always a good idea, even though yoga is generally low-impact.

Yoga Exercises for Beginners

1. Mountain Pose (Tadasana)

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Spread your weight evenly across both feet. Tighten your thighs slightly and engage your core by pulling your belly button gently towards your spine. Roll your shoulders back and down, letting your arms rest naturally by your sides with palms facing inwards or slightly forward. Imagine a string gently pulling the crown of your head upwards, lengthening your spine.

Though it looks simple, Mountain Pose improves posture, balance, and body awareness. It also strengthens your thighs, knees, and ankles and engages your core gently.

Common mistakes:

Letting the shoulders shrug up towards the ears.

Locking the knees completely instead of keeping them soft.

Leaning backward or forward instead of standing straight.

Modification: If standing straight is tiring at first, practise near a wall for support and alignment.

2. Child’s Pose (Balasana)

Kneel on the floor with your big toes touching and knees apart at hip width. Sit back on your heels, then fold forward, letting your torso rest on your thighs. Stretch your arms forward with palms on the floor, or let them rest alongside your body. Rest your forehead gently on the mat. Breathe deeply and allow your body to sink towards the floor.

Child’s Pose stretches the lower back, hips, thighs, and ankles. It’s also a resting pose that calms the mind and relieves tension, which makes it perfect between challenging poses.

Common mistakes:

Lifting the hips too high instead of sinking back.

Tensing the shoulders or neck.

Modification: Place a cushion or folded blanket between your thighs and calves if sitting back is uncomfortable.

3. Cat–Cow Pose (Marjaryasana–Bitilasana)

Start on all fours with wrists under shoulders and knees under hips. Inhale, drop your belly towards the floor, and lift your chest and tailbone toward the ceiling (Cow Pose). Exhale, round your spine toward the ceiling, tuck your chin into your chest, and tuck your tailbone under (Cat Pose). Move slowly, syncing the movements with your breath.

This flow warms up the spine, improves flexibility in the back and neck, and stretches the torso and shoulders. It’s excellent for easing stiffness after sitting all day.

Common mistakes:

Moving too quickly instead of syncing with breath. Letting your back sag too much or collapsing into your shoulders.

Modification: If wrist pressure is uncomfortable, place a folded towel under your hands or practise on your fists.

4. Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

From all fours, tuck your toes under and lift your hips toward the ceiling, straightening your legs as much as feels comfortable. Your body should form an upside-down V shape. Spread your fingers wide and press your palms firmly into the mat. Let your head hang naturally between your arms and gaze towards your knees or navel. Keep your knees slightly bent if your hamstrings are tight.

This pose stretches the hamstrings, calves, shoulders, and spine. It also strengthens the arms and legs and improves circulation.

Common mistakes:

Collapsing the shoulders toward the ears.

Rounding the back instead of lengthening it.

Locking the knees if your hamstrings are tight.

Modification: Bend your knees generously to make the pose more accessible and focus on lengthening the spine instead of straightening the legs.

5. Standing Forward Fold (Uttanasana)

Stand with feet hip-width apart. Inhale to lengthen your spine, then exhale and fold forward from your hips. Let your head and arms hang down toward the floor. Keep your knees soft if your hamstrings are tight. You can hold your elbows, shins, or the floor, whatever you can reach comfortably.

Uttanasana stretches the hamstrings, calves, and lower back while calming the nervous system.

Common mistakes:

Locking the knees and forcing the stretch.

Rounding the spine instead of hinging from the hips.

Modification: Use a block or chair to rest your hands on if you can’t reach the floor.

6. Warrior I (Virabhadrasana I)

Step one foot forward and the other back, with your front knee bent at 90 degrees and your back leg straight. Square your hips toward the front of your mat. Inhale and raise your arms overhead with palms facing each other. Gaze forward or slightly upward.

Warrior I strengthens the legs, glutes, and core, while opening the chest and shoulders. It also improves focus and stability.

Common mistakes:

Letting the front knee extend past the ankle.

Letting the hips rotate to the side instead of keeping them forward.

Modification: Shorten your stance if balancing is difficult. You can also keep your hands on your hips instead of overhead.

7. Tree Pose (Vrksasana)

Stand tall on one leg. Place the sole of your other foot against your ankle or shin (never the knee). Bring your palms together at your chest or raise them overhead. Focus on a fixed point in front of you to help maintain balance.

Tree Pose improves balance, stability, and focus while strengthening the legs and core.

Common mistakes:

Placing the foot on the knee joint (this can strain the knee).

Collapsing the hip instead of keeping it level.

Modification: Start by placing your foot lower on the standing leg or practising near a wall for support.

8. Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)

Sit with your legs straight in front. Inhale and lengthen your spine. Exhale and fold forward from the hips, reaching toward your feet, ankles, or shins. Keep the spine long instead of rounding the back. This pose stretches the spine, hamstrings, and calves while promoting relaxation. It also soothes the nervous system.

Common mistakes:

Rounding the back excessively.

Forcing the reach beyond your comfort zone.

Modification: Bend the knees slightly or use a strap around the feet to help reach without strain.

9. Corpse Pose (Savasana)

Lie flat on your back with legs slightly apart and arms relaxed by your sides. Close your eyes and breathe naturally. Focus on releasing tension from your body, starting from the toes up to your head. Savasana allows the body to absorb the benefits of your practice, calms the nervous system, and reduces stress.

Common mistakes:

Trying too hard to “do something” instead of letting go.

Holding tension in the shoulders or jaw.

Modification: Place a pillow under your knees or a rolled blanket under your neck if that feels more comfortable.

Yoga isn’t about being bendy enough to twist into a pretzel or holding impossible poses for minutes on end. It’s about showing up for yourself, breathing, moving your body, and finding a few minutes of calm on a busy day. These beginner-friendly exercises are your toolkit: Mountain Pose to stand tall, Downward Dog to stretch it all out, Warrior I to feel strong, and Savasana to let it all sink in.