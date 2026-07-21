Advertisement

YCee reveals he has been living with bipolar disorder since 2020, says Nigeria lacks specialists

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 10:47 - 21 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Rapper YCee says he has been living with bipolar disorder since 2020
Rapper YCee has opened up about living with bipolar disorder since 2020, saying Nigeria's shortage of mental health specialists made treatment difficult after he returned from London.
Advertisement

  • Rapper YCee says he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in London in 2020.

  • He said continuing treatment in Nigeria exposed a shortage of mental health specialists.

  • The rapper also revealed the condition contributed to his long break from music.

Advertisement

Nigerian rapper Oludemilade Martin Alejo, popularly known as YCee, has opened up about a six-year battle with bipolar disorder, revealing that he was diagnosed with the condition in London in 2020 and has since struggled to access adequate treatment after returning to Nigeria.

The 33-year-old made the disclosure during an appearance on Arise TV, where he spoke candidly about how the diagnosis changed his outlook on life and exposed the deep gaps in Nigeria's mental health infrastructure.

Rapper YCee
Rapper YCee

"I have been living with bipolar disorder since 2020. I was diagnosed in London because I was in London during that period, and I was in and out of hospital. I went through different diagnoses before we arrived at that," he said.

Advertisement

He recalled that before the diagnosis, mental health was not a topic he had ever meaningfully engaged with, describing it as largely absent from Nigerian conversations at the time.

"Before 2020, I don't think I had even ever said the phrase mental health or come across it in conversation, especially coming from Nigeria," he said.

Rapper YCee on his experience with bipolar disorder in Nigeria
Rapper YCee on his experience with bipolar disorder in Nigeria

YCee said the contrast between how mental health was handled in the UK during the COVID-19 pandemic and how it is approached in Nigeria was stark. He noted that even as Britain battled the pandemic, helplines and mental health support services remained visible and accessible.

By the time he returned to Lagos to continue treatment, the reality was different.

Advertisement

"I was supposed to continue treatment in Lagos, but that was where I saw how much of a challenge it is to deal with that kind of condition. There was a lack of personnel. As at 2024, there was very little staffing within mental health; psychiatrists, psychologists, and people that are supposed to be servicing those fields," he said.

He argued that the problem extends beyond mental health specifically, pointing to a broader collapse in Nigeria's healthcare system that leaves millions without access to even basic medical care.

YCee also addressed the stigma that continues to surround mental illness in Nigeria, noting that many people dismiss depression as something only the privileged experience.

"Where a lot of people believe that if you are depressed, it is a big man's disease. There is a lot of stigma around it," he said.

Advertisement

He added that his decision to speak publicly about his condition has drawn questions from people who do not understand why he keeps raising the subject.

The rapper also revealed that his mental health struggles contributed to a prolonged absence from music, with his 2021 project Love Drunk receiving far less promotion than it deserved because of the state he was in at the time.

READ NEXT: 'He blocked us seven years ago' — Nollywood actress says ex-husband abandoned her and their children

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Entertainment
06.02.2026
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Asake adds new Maybach to luxury car collection as 'In God We Trust' world tour continues
Entertainment
21.07.2026
Asake adds new Maybach to luxury car collection as 'In God We Trust' world tour continues
VIDEO: Newly appointed Delta commissioner breaks down in tears, kneels before Governor Oborevwori after swearing-in
News
21.07.2026
VIDEO: Newly appointed Delta commissioner breaks down in tears, kneels before Governor Oborevwori after swearing-in
EL-Lab Medical Diagnostics and Research Centre secures ReAccreditation to ISO 15189:2022
News
21.07.2026
EL-Lab Medical Diagnostics and Research Centre secures ReAccreditation to ISO 15189:2022
Lagos State pays ₦3.1bn to 331 owners of land and buildings acquired for roads
News
21.07.2026
Lagos State pays ₦3.1bn to 331 owners of land and buildings acquired for roads
Video: Moment Jigawa governor shows up unannounced at state secretariat, finds offices empty at 11am
News
21.07.2026
Video: Moment Jigawa governor shows up unannounced at state secretariat, finds offices empty at 11am
Weird MC celebrates milestone birthday with close friends in rare public appearance
Entertainment
21.07.2026
Weird MC celebrates milestone birthday with close friends in rare public appearance