Spotify launches specific tags for AI-generated artists

True artist-fan connection can only be built on a foundation of trust and authenticity. In music, that means listeners need to be able to trust that the artist behind the music is who they say they are. That’s more essential than ever in the age of generative AI.

Spotify is introducing an "AI Persona" badge across artist profiles, search results, and playlists starting in mid-September to identify accounts where the public identity is AI-generated rather than a real person.

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To prioritise human creators, Spotify will exclude AI Personas by default from editorial and algorithmic recommendations unless a user explicitly chooses to follow them.

Artists can self-disclose their AI status through Spotify for Artists, while Spotify’s review team will also monitor and apply labels to high-traffic profiles, providing an appeal process for affected accounts.

Music streaming giant Spotify has unveiled a new labelling system designed to identify AI-generated artist personas, marking its latest effort to bolster transparency and protect human authenticity on the platform.

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Starting in mid-September, listeners will begin seeing an "AI Persona" badge across select artist profiles, search results, and playlist track rows. The badge serves as a clear indicator that a music profile’s public identity—including its name and visual branding—is AI-generated rather than representing a real person.

According to Spotify, the initiative comes in direct response to user feedback regarding unlabelled, photorealistic AI personas that mimic human creators.

How the System Works

Artists can now proactively declare their status as an AI persona directly through the Spotify for Artists dashboard. However, Spotify confirmed it will not rely solely on self-disclosure.

The platform’s review team will proactively monitor and flag artist profiles displaying photorealistic AI-generated identities, prioritising high-traffic profiles that meet defined audience thresholds. When an AI Persona badge is applied by Spotify’s internal team, the account owner will be notified and given the option to confirm the label or submit an appeal.

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Listeners will also be able to tap the badge to see whether it was voluntarily declared by the creator or applied following an internal review by Spotify. In the coming months, the platform plans to roll out a user-reporting feature, allowing listeners to flag suspected AI personas for review.

Exclusion from Recommendations

To prioritise human creators building sustainable music careers, Spotify announced that AI Personas will be excluded by default from all editorial and algorithmic recommendation systems. Unless a user explicitly chooses to follow an AI persona, these profiles will not appear in personalised recommendation feeds.

Spotify emphasised that the new label addresses an artist’s public profile identity rather than the technical production of the track itself. For transparency regarding how tracks are produced, the platform continues to utilise tools like AI Credits and SongDNA, which allow creators to disclose the specific use of generative tools in their creative process.

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A broader push for authenticity

The AI Persona badge forms part of a wider suite of identity and trust features deployed by Spotify throughout 2026. Recent updates include:

Verified by Spotify: A trust mark confirming that an artist is a real human creator, already applied to hundreds of thousands of active profiles.

Artist Profile Protection: A security feature enabling artists to review and approve incoming releases to prevent misattributed tracks and profile hijacking.

AI Credits & SongDNA: Contextual tools offering deeper insights into song contributors, credits, and the extent of AI tool usage in music production.

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Artist Details: Automatically generated snapshots showcasing authentic platform activity, including release histories, touring schedules, and career milestones.