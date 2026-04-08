Wizkid fires shots at Burna Boy over DJ Tunez brawl, trolls him with baby oil pictures

Wizkid reacts to the DJ Tunez and Burna Boy altercation with pointed tweets, escalating tensions as the fallout continues.

Wizkid has now entered the conversation following the recent incident between Burna Boy and DJ Tunez.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hours after DJ Tunez publicly addressed the alleged altercation involving Burna Boy’s camp, Wizkid took to X with a series of posts that appear to directly mock Burna Boy over the incident.

Wizkid and DJ Tunez

In one tweet, he wrote: “Pussy nigga jump a DJ with 10 man carry Diddy towel dey dance. I never see fool like this diddy babe for my life,” a line that quickly began circulating across social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The post references the claims that multiple people were involved in the confrontation with Tunez, while also dragging in the ongoing online jokes linking Burna Boy to embattled American music executive Diddy.

Wizkid doubled down shortly after, posting an image of Johnson’s baby oil, a not-so-subtle callback to the same “baby oil” angle that has trailed Burna Boy in recent days, particularly following comments made by Speed Darlington that have since taken on a life of their own online.

you don feed akpi for the rest of this year, you no just know 😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/kX5EmDdvEK — ᜰ (@socetyhatesjay) April 8, 2026

The timing is also quite interesting. Wizkid’s posts come just as the situation between DJ Tunez and Burna Boy continues to escalate, with the Nigerian DJ Association already announcing a temporary nationwide ban on Burna Boy’s music pending further investigation.

Burna Boy himself has yet to issue a formal statement on the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ OUR REPORT HERE: Video: DJ Tunez and Burna Boy captured in physical confrontation at Obi's House Lagos

What this does, however, is shift the tone. Until now, the situation was judged as something between a personal dispute and an industry issue.

Wizkid’s involvement pulls it firmly back into the long-running, often tense rivalry between both camps, one that has historically played out through music, subtext, and the occasional online shade.

😂😂 finally Wiz don fold, jumped a dj which Dj did he jumped ? Say the name, that’s your Dj on the Ground. Getting marched and you in LA tweeting 😂 https://t.co/iHQvMISd1J — ThatOjoBoy (@ThatOjoBoy) April 8, 2026

This time, though, there is very little ambiguity. As of now, Burna Boy has not responded to Wizkid’s posts.

Advertisement