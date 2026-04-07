Video: DJ Tunez and Burna Boy captured in physical confrontation at Obi's House Lagos

Videos circulating online appear to show DJ Tunez being attacked at a Lagos party allegedly involving Burna Boy's camp, amid long-running tension between both sides.

A Lagos party has turned into the latest flashpoint in Nigerian music's ongoing culture war.

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Videos circulating on social media appear to show DJ Tunez, the Nigerian-American DJ, being physically attacked by individuals allegedly linked to Burna Boy's camp.

The incident, believed to have taken place at a private gathering at Obi Cubana's residence, has sent fans of both artists into a frenzy online.

According to a source in Burna Boy's camp, the confrontation ensued after DJ Tunez, who played at the event, accompanied the legendary Afrobeats superstar D'banj to Burna Boy's section of the VIP lounge. The source said an argument followed between the Grammy-winning megastar and DJ Tunez, which then led to a scuffle before Burna Boy was quickly dragged away from the scene by his security.

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Moment when DJ Tunez landed a punch on Burna Boy’s face pic.twitter.com/yQmBgmaaSx — BASITO (@itzbasito) April 7, 2026

Video clips of the fiasco have since circulated, with a particular clip showing someone alleged to be DJ Tunez on the floor while being kicked by a group of men. The credibility of the video hasn't been verified, and both artists have yet to comment on the situation.

International musician, producer, and disc jockey DJ Tunez

The tension between DJ Tunez and Burna Boy's camp is not entirely new. Last November, Burna Boy drew heavy criticism after ejecting a sleeping fan from his concert.

Nigerian award-winning superstar Burna Boy

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In what many read as a PR effort to soften the fallout, he began distributing coffee to concertgoers at subsequent shows.

Tunez took the moment to throw shade publicly, posting a meme on X announcing that no coffee would be served at his own show and that fans were free to sleep if they liked.

NO COFFEE WILL BE SERVED AT BLACKOUT! IF YOU LIKE SLEEP!

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iXr470mc56 — DJ TUNEZ (@DJ_TUNEZ) November 26, 2025

The issues between Burna Boy and DJ Tunez are also an offshoot of the ongoing feud between Burna Boy and Wizkid, who have fallen out after a period of friendship. Way back in 2022, Burna Boy made a controversial statement that he would have "punched Wizkid in the face if they were not friends," in reaction to attacks from a section of the Wizkid FC fan base. This appears to have been the genesis of the feud between the two stars.

Afrobeats superstars Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid

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Since then, both superstars have aimed veiled digs at each other through their social media posts, especially in moments that are fanned by a section of both fanbases. The latest scuffle is another distasteful episode of feuding in the upper echelons of Nigerian pop music, where the famous Afrobeats Big 3 of Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid and their respective fan bases have been locked in an interminable feud of supremacy.