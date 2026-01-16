Wizkid & Asake Release Surprise Single “Jogodo” Ahead of Joint EP

Wizkid and Asake drop surprise single “Jogodo,” produced by Magicsticks, ahead of their upcoming joint EP REAL, Vol. 1, expected next week.

Wizkid and Asake have released a new collaborative single titled ‘Jogodo,’ doing so without any prior public announcement. The track is the lead single from their forthcoming joint EP, REAL, Vol. 1, a project the pair first confirmed in late 2025 during an Apple Music Radio takeover.

The surprise release follows weeks of speculation around the full collaboration project between both artists. Alongside the single, the official tracklist for REAL, Vol. 1 was also shared, confirming that the EP will feature 4 joint records from the pair. REAL, Vol. 1 will be released on January 23, 2026. The pre-save link is also available on streaming platforms.

‘Jogodo' continues the sonic direction Wizkid and Asake have established in their previous collaborations. The song is built on mid-tempo percussion, prominent brass elements, and a minimal arrangement that allows both vocalists to operate within a shared rhythmic space. Delivered largely in Nigerian Pidgin, the lyrics revolve around intoxication and indulgence, aligning with the title's meaning. Rather than contrasting styles, the track leans into cohesion, with both artists trading measured verses.

This release adds to an already successful collaborative history between Wizkid and Asake. Their first pairing, ‘MMS,’ appeared on Asake’s 2024 album ‘Lungu Boy’ and became one of the project’s standout records. The song later earned a nomination for Best African Music Performance at the Grammy Awards, marking a significant international milestone for both artists. They reunited again on ‘Bad Girl’ off Wizkid’s album ‘Morayo’, before teaming up with producer Sarz and Jamaican artist Skillibeng on ‘Getting Paid,’ a track from Sarz’s album ‘Protect Sarz At All Costs’.

A Natural Partnership

Speaking on the new release, Wizkid described the collaboration as a natural process, stating that both artists share a similar musical language. “Working on this record with Asake came naturally.” “We speak the same musical language.”

Asake reverberated this sentiment , noting that their work together is informed by friendship, mutual respect, and shared cultural influences. “When Wizkid and I collaborate, it feels special because it’s coming from a real place of friendship, mutual respect, and love for our culture,” said Asake.

‘Jogodo’ also represents Asake’s first release since his Red Bull Symphonic performance in the United States. The event, held at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, marked a milestone as he became the first African artist to headline a Red Bull Symphonic concert. Wizkid also made a guest appearance at the concert, along with Central Cee, Fridayy, Gunna, and Tiakola. With ‘Jogodo,’ the duo offer a glimpse into what ‘REAL, Vol. 1’ may deliver. While the single does not reinvent or stretch their artistry, it reinforces the working chemistry that has defined their recent collaborations.

