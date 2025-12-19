Wizkid & Asake Back Use of AI in Music: Are They Wrong?

Wizkid and Asake discuss AI as a creative tool on Close Friends Only, sharing how technology can enhance music, visuals, and artistry without replacing human creativity.

On Thursday’s Close Friends Only Instagram podcast, now available on YouTube, Wizkid and Asake gave fans a glimpse into their creative world beyond the hits.



Their appearance comes ahead of the expected release of their joint EP ‘REAL (Vol. 1)’ set to be out later this month.

The conversation touched on their collaboration, ‘MMS,’ from Asake’s August album, ‘Lungu Boy’, their appreciation for one another, Instagram as an inspiration, and the growing role of AI in music.

When talking about ‘MMS’, Asake explained how he and producer P.Priime crafted the track. He said he wished for Wizkid’s input because only he could relate to the song’s emotional depth.



Wizkid, for his part, loved it instantly, praising Asake’s unique sound. Both agreed that their collaborations consistently deliver hits, even amidst the shifting dynamics of the music industry.

Asake & Wizkid Back Use of AI in Music

But the discussion shifted quickly to something a little more futuristic: AI as a tool for creativity.

Wizkid shared a story about discovering an artist using AI to create cinematic images. “I bumped into this guy, I liked his s*** the other day. He makes, like, cool images with AI. Like everything he makes with AI, it’s just cinematic, and it looks good. Like, like, he shot that s*** off of a camera,” Wizkid said. He added that he reached out to the creator, sliding into the DMs to praise the work: “Yo, your s*** is amazing.”

Asake asked if Wizkid would consider shooting a music video using AI. Wizkid responded with openness, saying, “I’m open to whatever, you know? I would try to see. (laughing) I could try and see, you know? If it comes out amazing. When we create things with AI, I don’t think it’s advisable to always rely on AI. I think making our own content and enhancing that s*** with AI is the future, like whoever can use that to enhance their s***.”

For Wizkid, AI is a tool to enhance human creativity, not replace it. Asake, while more laidback about technology, still sees its value for artists.



“For me, I like performance so much. Not because you have to come on stage and just be the star, but because of the things that go down before the performance. Like coming together with genius, gathering with great minds to discuss ideas, then seeing those ideas come to life, and watching everyone respond to them, or feeling a sense of satisfaction with them. There’s no good show without creating something before the show,” he said.

When stars like Asake openly embrace the use of AI in music, it's a major endorsement that can't go unnoticed. Little surprise clips shared by music news platform Album Talks on X generated mixed reactions from fans.



But the question that needs to be asked is whether these superstars are wrong in their submission?

Wizkid & Asake speak in favour of AI in music



Wizkid: When we make our own content, and enhance that shit with it. AI is the future"



The Growing Influence of AI in Music

In the last two years, AI has increasingly become popular in music, with platforms like Suno revolutionizing how music is made.



In 2025, several AI songs have appeared on the Billboard chart, with some AI artists even scoring record deals worth millions of dollars. This has led to mixed reactions, especially from artists with superstars like Kelani and Dua Lipa speaking against it.

Nigeria is not left out of the AI revolution, as Fave's recent hit single 'Intentions' had an AI version created by Urban Chords go viral.

Rather than take down the song like most artists would, the singer chose to re-record it and upload it in collaboration with Urban Chords AI choir. This move divided opinion as many considered it to be an endorsement of AI's active threat to replace humans.



It's this fear that informs the reaction to Wizkid and Asake's recent embrace of AI, as many consider it harmful to the creatives.

However, when we consider that Wizkid opined that artists can use AI to enhance what they make, it suggests that he sees artificial intelligence in music as a contributing element rather than a substitute for artists.

At a time when major labels like Sony Music, Warner Records, and Universal Music Group are entering strategic partnerships with AI, it's clear that the tides are shifting, and artists, producers, and other creatives would have to find ways to deploy AI rather than fight it.

The conversations around the use of artificial intelliegence is still very tense and polarising.



Artists like Wizkid and Asake are open-minded and amused at what AI can do for artists, while others are skeptical about its capacity rob creatives of control and revenue. What is clear is that the future of AI in music would require both acceptance and caution.