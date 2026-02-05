Google Opens Applications for 10th Startups Accelerator Africa, Spotlighting AI Innovation

Google has opened applications for the 10th cohort of its Startups Accelerator Africa, focusing on AI and machine learning startups building impactful solutions across the continent.

Google has opened applications for the 10th cohort of the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa, marking a major milestone for one of the company’s longest-running programmes on the continent. The announcement signals a renewed push towards artificial intelligence and machine learning, with a strong interest in scientific breakthroughs and solutions that address real-world challenges across Africa.

This latest edition of the accelerator comes almost a decade after the programme first launched, reflecting how far Africa’s startup ecosystem has come in that time. Applications are now open and will close on March 18, 2026, with the selected startups set to take part in a 12-week AI-first hybrid programme designed to support growth, research, and long-term impact.

What the 10th cohort is about

The 10th cohort of the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa is built around a clear focus: supporting Series A startups that are using AI and machine learning to solve meaningful problems. Eligible companies must either be based in Africa or building products designed specifically for African markets.

The programme runs for 12 weeks and combines virtual sessions with in-person engagements, allowing founders to learn, build, and collaborate without being tied to one location. Google describes it as an “AI-first” accelerator, meaning artificial intelligence is not an add-on but the core of the programme’s structure.

Startups selected for the cohort will gain access to Google’s AI and technical resources, including hands-on support from engineers and product specialists. Participants will also receive mentorship from experienced professionals who understand the realities of building technology companies in emerging markets. Beyond technical guidance, the accelerator offers networking opportunities with investors, industry leaders, and fellow founders across the African tech ecosystem .

For many startups, this mix of technical depth, mentorship, and exposure can make the difference between a promising idea and a scalable business.

Why Google is focusing on AI and science now

Google’s decision to centre the 10th cohort on AI-driven scientific and technological innovation reflects a broader shift in Africa’s tech landscape. While consumer apps and fintech products remain prominent, there is growing interest in deep-tech solutions that tackle complex challenges in areas such as health, research, and infrastructure.

According to Google, AI has the potential to help African startups move beyond surface-level solutions and build tools that deliver lasting societal value. This includes technologies that support medical research, improve access to healthcare, enhance data analysis, and strengthen systems that affect everyday life.

Folarin Aiyegbusi, Head of Startup Ecosystem for Africa, has described this cohort as an opportunity to turn African startups into the continent’s research and innovation labs. The idea is not only to build companies, but to support founders who are experimenting, learning, and pushing the boundaries of what technology can do in African contexts.

For the wider African tech ecosystem, this focus signals confidence. It shows that global companies like Google see Africa not just as a market for technology, but as a place where new ideas and scientific advances can emerge.

The accelerator’s impact across Africa so far

Since launching in 2018, the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa has supported more than 180 startups from 17 African countries. Over the years, these companies have collectively raised over $350 million in funding and created more than 3,700 direct jobs.

These figures help explain why the accelerator has become one of the most recognised startup programmes on the continent. Its impact goes beyond training sessions and workshops. For many founders, participation has opened doors to investors, partnerships, and global visibility that would have been difficult to access otherwise.

The diversity of countries represented also highlights how the programme has reached founders across different regions, industries, and backgrounds. From health tech to logistics and enterprise software, alumni of the accelerator have gone on to build companies that contribute to local economies and address pressing needs.

As the programme enters its 10th cohort, these results provide a strong foundation and a clear signal of what participating startups can achieve.

How founders can apply

Founders interested in joining the 10th cohort of the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa can apply by following these steps: Confirm eligibility: Ensure your startup is at Series A stage , is either based in Africa or building an Africa-focused solution, and uses AI or machine learning as a core part of the product.

Prepare your startup details: Gather key information about your company, including your product, traction, team, and how AI powers your solution.

Visit the application portal: Head to Google’s official accelerator page at g.co/acceleratorafrica to access the application form.

Complete the online application: Fill in the required details clearly and accurately, explaining your problem, solution, and growth plans.

Submit before the deadline: Ensure your application is submitted on or before March 18, 2026 .

Wait for follow-up: Shortlisted startups will be contacted by Google with next steps and programme details.

What the 10th cohort signals for African tech

Reaching a 10th cohort is more than a milestone for Google; it is a reflection of the growing maturity of Africa’s tech ecosystem. It shows that startup support on the continent is no longer experimental, but sustained and evolving.

Google’s continued investment points to a long-term commitment to African founders, particularly those working on advanced technologies like AI. It also suggests that the next phase of African innovation will be driven not only by scale, but by depth, research-led products, scientific thinking, and solutions designed for complex challenges.