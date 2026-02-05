Coca-Cola Nigeria Introduces Coke With Meals N600 Million Promo To Celebrate Everyday Wins

Coca-Cola Nigeria has introduced another exciting new promotion to bring the joy back to everyday meals with a chance for Nigerians to win from a prize pool of N600 million in cash and rewards.

Coca-Cola is inviting communities to experience what makes every day unique through the wonder of shared meals and celebrating small wins with an ice-cold Coca-Cola beverage.

From January to June 30, 2026, Nigerians stand a chance to win their share of N600 million in cash rewards and prizes. Throughout the Buy Scan Find Win promo, over 300 Nigerians will walk away as millionaires, with two new millionaires made every single day, and N52 million worth of rewards available weekly.

Nigerians can participate by purchasing a glass or PET bottle of participating Coca-Cola beverages, including Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, and Schweppes, from any retailer nationwide. Next, scan the QR code found on the label of the PET bottle or the crown of the glass bottle and follow the prompts.

Finally, enter the unique 10-character code found under the cap or crown to discover if they have won.

“Every Coca-Cola bottle is made to turn everyday moments into a celebration, and with this we are taking that promise even further for our consumers,” said Yusuf Murtala, Senior Director, Frontline Marketing, Nigeria at Coca-Cola. “Whether they are enjoying a meal or toasting to a small win with a Coca-Cola, with this promo, those special moments become a double win as they continue celebrating life's joys while standing a chance to win exciting cash and prizes.”

For more information, visit Coca-Cola's website or follow Coca-Cola Nigeria on Instagram (@CocaCola_NG) and X (@CocaCola_NG).



