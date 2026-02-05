Advertisement

Coca-Cola Nigeria Introduces Coke With Meals N600 Million Promo To Celebrate Everyday Wins

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 16:34 - 05 February 2026
Gives Nigerians a chance to win their share of N600 Million in Cash and Prizes from everyday meals with Coke
Advertisement

Coca-Cola Nigeria has introduced another exciting new promotion to bring the joy back to everyday meals with a chance for Nigerians to win from a prize pool of N600 million in cash and rewards.

Advertisement

Coca-Cola is inviting communities to experience what makes every day unique through the wonder of shared meals and celebrating small wins with an ice-cold Coca-Cola beverage.

From January to June 30, 2026, Nigerians stand a chance to win their share of N600 million in cash rewards and prizes. Throughout the Buy Scan Find Win promo, over 300 Nigerians will walk away as millionaires, with two new millionaires made every single day, and N52 million worth of rewards available weekly.

Nigerians can participate by purchasing a glass or PET bottle of participating Coca-Cola beverages, including Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, and Schweppes, from any retailer nationwide. Next, scan the QR code found on the label of the PET bottle or the crown of the glass bottle and follow the prompts.

Advertisement

Finally, enter the unique 10-character code found under the cap or crown to discover if they have won.

“Every Coca-Cola bottle is made to turn everyday moments into a celebration, and with this we are taking that promise even further for our consumers,” said Yusuf Murtala, Senior Director, Frontline Marketing, Nigeria at Coca-Cola. “Whether they are enjoying a meal or toasting to a small win with a Coca-Cola, with this promo, those special moments become a double win as they continue celebrating life's joys while standing a chance to win exciting cash and prizes.”

For more information, visit Coca-Cola's website or follow Coca-Cola Nigeria on Instagram (@CocaCola_NG) and X (@CocaCola_NG).

#FeaturedPost

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Paddy Adenuga almost acquired Chevron at age 29
Business
31.01.2018
Paddy Adenuga almost acquired Chevron at age 29
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Orijin’s Art of Cultural Stewardship:  From the Streets of Calabar to the Soul of Nigerian Culture
Lifestyle
05.02.2026
Orijin’s Art of Cultural Stewardship:  From the Streets of Calabar to the Soul of Nigerian Culture
Coca-Cola Nigeria Introduces Coke With Meals N600 Million Promo To Celebrate Everyday Wins
Business
05.02.2026
Coca-Cola Nigeria Introduces Coke With Meals N600 Million Promo To Celebrate Everyday Wins
Google Opens Applications for 10th Startups Accelerator Africa, Spotlighting AI Innovation
Technology
05.02.2026
Google Opens Applications for 10th Startups Accelerator Africa, Spotlighting AI Innovation
From “No Looseguard” to Inside Life: How Leadway Turned Street Lingo into an Animated Series
Entertainment
05.02.2026
From “No Looseguard” to Inside Life: How Leadway Turned Street Lingo into an Animated Series
Love Lessons from Toni Tone's "I Wish I Knew This Earlier"
Relationships & Weddings
05.02.2026
Love Lessons from Toni Tone's "I Wish I Knew This Earlier"
What to Do When Your Career Becomes Your Personality
Lifestyle
05.02.2026
What to Do When Your Career Becomes Your Personality