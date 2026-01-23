Wizkid & Asake New EP: Tracklist, Production Credits, and the 'Jogodo' Effect

Wizkid and Asake release their joint EP REAL, Vol. 1 on January 23, 2026. See the full tracklist, streaming records, production credits, and how the project debuted at No. 1 in Nigeria.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Global Afrobeats stars Wizkid and Asake have officially released their long-awaited collaborative EP, REAL, Vol. 1, which arrived at midnight on January 23, 2026. The four-track project marks the first full body of work from the duo and lands at a moment when both artists are operating at high visibility, streaming power, and cultural relevance within the Lagos music scene and beyond.

REAL, Vol. 1 debuted at number one on the Apple Music Nigeria Top Albums chart, becoming the fastest midnight release to hit the top spot in the platform’s history, achieving the feat within five hours of release. The EP features production from Magicsticks, l.o.l., and 4Tunes, and leans into a cohesive Afro-fusion sound shaped by rhythm, restraint, and melody. The project consists of four tracks: “Turbulence,” “Jogodo,” “Iskolodo,” and “Alaye.”

🚨Wizkid & Asake’s “Real, Vol. EP” is now the No 1️⃣ Project on Apple Music NG Top Albums Chart.



— It becomes the fastest midnight release ever to hit #1 on the chart (5 Hours) 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/xIWzGwPbuC — HYPETRIBE (@hypetribeng) January 23, 2026

Lead single “Jogodo,” released ahead of the EP, has already rewritten streaming records in Nigeria. The track recorded over 5 million streams on Spotify Nigeria within its first week, with two days still left in the tracking period, surpassing Davido’s “With You” featuring Omah Lay. It also pulled 1.38 million streams within its first 24 hours, making it the second-highest opening day on Spotify Nigeria, behind Wizkid’s “Kese (Dance).” Additionally, “Jogodo” became the fastest African song to surpass 10 million streams on Spotify globally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sound Overview

Opening track “Turbulence” sets the pace with well-arranged percussion and restrained vocal delivery, easing listeners into the project’s sonic direction. “Jogodo” leans into groove-heavy rhythms, while “Iskolodo” experiments with tempo shifts and sparse melodies. Closing track “Alaye” brings the EP to a relaxed finish, built around rhythm and repetition rather than structure-heavy songwriting.

Across the EP, Wizkid and Ololade Mi Asake trade their verses with good chemistry. Their vocals remain distinct, yet complementary, allowing each artist’s style to stand on its own while fitting seamlessly into the project’s overall flow. The sequencing is tight, with tracks blending naturally into one another, reinforcing the EP’s listen-through quality rather than functioning as isolated singles.

First teased during a joint interview in 2025, REAL, Vol. 1 follows a series of successful collaborations between the two artists, including the Grammy-nominated “MMS.” The EP arrives after weeks of speculation and social media buildup, culminating in a release that prioritises cohesion over excess. The focus track “Turbulence” is the only one accompanied by a music video.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The release brings together two artists at different but intersecting points in their careers. Wizkid, a Grammy winner with a 17-year run as one of Afrobeats’ most influential global figures, meets Asake’s rapid rise over the past five years as one of Nigeria’s most commercially successful and sonically consistent acts. Together, they deliver a project that reflects experience, momentum, and confidence without overstatement.