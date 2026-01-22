Seyi Vibez & Omah Lay Keep It Cool On ‘My Healer’

Two of Afrobeats' finest stars, Seyi Vibez and Omah Lay combines for this warm record.

The prospect of a collaboration between Seyi Vibez and Omah Lay was always going to excite Afrobeats fans, who have been delighted by their captivating music. When the collaboration was recently announced, it stirred the imagination of how Seyi Vibez’s punchy hip-hop flows would combine with Omah Lay's sobering melodies, drawing from his Yoruba indigenous influences.

On January 22, 2026, the song titled ‘My Healer’ was released across streaming platforms. While superstar collaborations are expected to herald major moments marked by vibrant production and party-starting delivering. However, they went for a calmer approach that delivers a soothing pop record catering to the romantic theme.

Seyi Vibez & Omah Lay’s Quest For Healing

Romantic desire is a major theme in Nigerian pop music. For decades, Afrobeats stars have dynamically explored the complexities of love and the pursuits of pleasure. It’s this timeless theme that Seyi Vibez and Omah Lay embraced on their first-ever collaboration.

On this record, Seyi Vibez takes a step back and lets Omah Lay open the track with his easy melodies and colourful lyrics over a dance production that lets the melodies do the work. The street hop star followed Omah Lay’s lead with a verse that ventures into his newfound sonic territory and tows the path of his previous releases ‘Pressure,’ ‘Ama,’ and ‘What Are You,’ which lean more into melodies than his trademark stinging rap flows.

On the Tudor Monroe and AOD-produced track, Seyi Vibez combines Yoruba, English, and Pidgin English to tell the story of finding purpose and healing in the arms of a woman. The record also holds the familiar vocal backup that defines his songs.



While fans might have been expecting some log drum punctuated production that would have both stars trading verses, they elected to keep it cool with a universally fitting global dance production.

Omah Lay and Seyi Vibez at the video shoot for their single 'My Healer'

Since kicking off his partnership with global music powerhouse EMPIRE, Seyi Vibez has undergone a notable artistic rebrand aimed at expanding his sound from mainly street pop territory to a more global pop appeal. In an ecosystem where volume and strategic positioning can tweak the algorithm to attract more streams, especially international listenerships.

Omah Lay is one of Afrobeats' most exported artists, especially digitally, where his songs have enjoyed major success across Europe and the Americas. This collaboration combines two stars with distinctive artistry who are also bringing solid listener bases to the table.

If there’s a major highlight of this song, it’s Omah Lay’s smooth opener and Seyi Vibez’s infectious hook, and the vibrant percussion. If something was missing, it’s Omah Lay’s vocals in the closing hook. His melodies would have sprinkled some additives that would lift the record.