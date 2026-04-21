NYSC shifts camp dates for Osun and Enugu corps members ahead of 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream II
Orientation for Osun and Enugu States has been rescheduled to run from April 28 to May 18, 2026, due to ongoing renovations at their camp sites.
For all other states and the FCT, the orientation remains unchanged, starting on Wednesday, April 22, and concluding on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.
While call-up letters were officially released on Monday, many users reported significant lag and slow load times on the NYSC portal due to high traffic.
Prospective corps members are urged to complete their registration between April 22 and 24.
If you’ve been posted to Osun or Enugu for the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream II, there’s a small but important change you need to be aware of before heading out.
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has adjusted the orientation camp schedule for prospective corps members deployed to both states. According to a statement released on Monday by its Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, the exercise will now begin on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, and end on Monday, May 18, 2026.
That’s slightly different from the earlier nationwide timetable.
NYSC explained the reason for the shift, saying, “This slight adjustment is due to the ongoing extensive renovation of the Camps by the State Governments, which has necessitated the date change.”
To avoid any confusion, the scheme clarified that every other state, including the FCT, will proceed as planned, with orientation running from Wednesday, April 22 to Tuesday, May 12, 2026.
The corps also urged those affected to take note and plan accordingly, while wishing all prospective corps members a safe journey to their states of deployment.
Call-up letters released, but portal traffic slows access
Earlier in the day, NYSC had also officially released call-up letters for the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream II.
By Monday morning, many prospective corps members had already started checking the portal, with call-up numbers and deployment details uploaded. But for a lot of people, actually accessing that information wasn’t exactly smooth.
There were widespread complaints about slow load times and difficulty logging in, something that often happens when thousands of users try to access the system at once.
“There is traffic,” one prospective corps member said, describing the delays while trying to confirm their posting.
Others took to social media to express frustration over the lag, delayed access, and, in some cases, anxiety about where they had been posted.
This release comes shortly after NYSC had earlier outlined the full orientation timetable. In that statement, the scheme noted that registration would begin on April 22 and run until midnight on April 24.
“The Orientation Course will commence with reception and registration of Prospective Corps Members on Wednesday, 22nd April 2026, and end at midnight of Friday, 24th April 2026.”
The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be held on April 24, with the full orientation programme running until May 12 for states not affected by the new adjustment.
NYSC also used the opportunity to remind corps members to be mindful of their safety while travelling, advising that, “Prospective Corps Members are advised to break their journeys once it’s 6.00 pm… and continue the following morning.”
For many graduates, this marks the final stretch before camp, that mix of anticipation, uncertainty, and last-minute preparation is now very real.