2027 elections: EFCC and INEC team up ahead of polls— here’s why

EFCC and INEC have strengthened their partnership ahead of the 2027 general elections to tackle vote buying, electoral fraud and campaign finance violations.

EFCC and INEC have agreed to collaborate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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The partnership will focus on vote buying, electoral fraud and campaign finance violations.

Both agencies aim to improve investigations and enforcement of electoral laws.

The move is part of efforts to ensure credible, transparent and violence-free elections in 2027.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have agreed to strengthen their partnership ahead of the 2027 general elections as part of efforts to ensure credible, transparent and violence-free polls.

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The collaboration is expected to focus on tackling vote buying, campaign finance violations, electoral fraud and other financial crimes that have continued to threaten the integrity of elections in Nigeria.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between officials of both agencies, where discussions centred on measures needed to improve public confidence in the electoral process and safeguard the credibility of future elections.

INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan

According to the agencies, closer cooperation will help strengthen investigations and enforcement actions against individuals and groups involved in electoral offences, particularly those involving the illegal use of money to influence election outcomes.

Vote buying has remained one of the major concerns during elections in Nigeria, with observers and civil society groups repeatedly warning that the practice undermines democracy and weakens the ability of citizens to freely choose their leaders.

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The partnership is also expected to support efforts aimed at monitoring political campaign spending and ensuring compliance with electoral laws governing campaign financing.

The move comes amid growing concerns about the rising cost of elections and the increasing influence of money in politics.

Recently, EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede disclosed that some governorship aspirants spend between ₦20 billion and ₦30 billion to contest elections , warning that such spending contributes to corruption and weakens democratic institutions.

By working together, both agencies hope to improve the detection, investigation and prosecution of electoral offences before, during and after the 2027 elections.

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede

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INEC has repeatedly stressed the importance of enforcing electoral laws, while the EFCC has maintained that reducing financial crimes linked to elections is critical to strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

The collaboration is expected to include information sharing, intelligence gathering and coordinated actions against individuals suspected of violating electoral regulations.

With political activities gradually building towards the next election cycle, the partnership signals an early effort by both institutions to address challenges that have affected previous elections.