Burna Boy shares vision for Nigerian Academy as he hands Bukayo Saka 2026 Ballon d'Or Award

Burna Boy presented Arsenal star Bukayo Saka with the 2026 Socrates Award at the Ballon d'Or ceremony, celebrating Saka's impactful charity work with BigShoe while sharing his own ambitions for his Nigerian football academy.

Burna Boy revealed his dream of seeing a footballer from his academy win a Ballon d’Or as he presented Bukayo Saka with an award in London.

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Bukayo Saka received the 2026 Sócrates Award for his humanitarian work, including support for children who need medical care.

Saka shared the story of a 14-year-old Rwandan boy whose eyesight improved after he received treatment through BigShoe.

Burna Boy spoke about his Nigerian football academy before presenting Bukayo Saka with the 2026 Sócrates Award.

Bukayo Saka received the humanitarian honour for his charitable work with BigShoe, which supports children in need.

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Saka read a touching letter from a 14-year-old Rwandan boy whose eyesight improved after receiving medical care through BigShoe.

The award recognises footballers who use their influence and resources to support humanitarian causes and improve lives beyond the pitch.

Burna Boy shared a brief moment with Saka on stage as he congratulated the footballer with a hug before leaving him to enjoy the moment.

Before presenting the award, the singer spoke about his football academy in Nigeria and his ambition to develop homegrown talent capable of competing at the highest level.

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“Most definitely, one of them is standing right there. That’s for my people back home. It is something that we started a few years ago just to support the football culture back home and hopefully, one day, I will come back here to see one of my people getting an award in Ballon d’Or,” he said.

The singer’s remarks reflected his hope that the academy would help nurture Nigerian footballers who could eventually earn recognition on the global stage.