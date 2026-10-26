Nicki Minaj is reportedly being considered for the position of White House press secretary

Speculation is swirling around Nicki Minaj potential role as White House Press Secretary after Communications Director Steven Cheung shared a video of the rapper praising President Donald Trump. However, no official confirmation has been made.

Nicki Minaj’s name has emerged amid speculation over the next White House press secretary.

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White House Communications Director Steven Cheung shared a video of the rapper praising Donald Trump.

The White House’s official X account reacted to Cheung’s post, fuelling online discussion.

No official announcement has confirmed that Minaj is being considered for the position.

Rapper Nicki Minaj has been linked to the position of White House press secretary following a social media post by a senior official in United States President Donald Trump’s administration.

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The speculation gathered momentum on Sunday, October 25, after White House Communications Director Steven Cheung shared a video of Minaj speaking positively about Trump while travelling with the president.

In the clip, the rapper praised Trump’s understanding of the economy, his approach to foreign policy and his work ethic.

“He outworks people who are half his age,” Minaj said, commending the president’s demanding schedule.

Cheung accompanied the video with a post on X suggesting that the rapper could take up the press secretary role. The White House’s official account subsequently responded with an eyes emoji, drawing further attention to the possibility.

Nicki Minaj joins President Donald Trump on stage at Michigan rally

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Minaj also reacted to the exchange by posting an American flag and a grinning face with sweat emoji. However, neither her response nor the posts from White House officials confirmed that she had received an offer or was formally being considered for the position.

The speculation comes after Katie Zacharia reportedly left the press secretary role following a five-day tenure, leaving the position vacant. Her brief stint attracted attention after she conducted a short press briefing before her departure.

Minaj has become an outspoken supporter of Trump, appearing alongside him at political events and publicly praising his administration. She has also participated in events hosted by the White House, including a recent appearance connected to a new investment initiative for children.

RELATED: American rapper Nicki Minaj explains why she speaks up for Christians in Nigeria, reveals her pastor is Nigerian

The press secretary serves as a key spokesperson for the president, communicating the administration’s positions, conducting media briefings and responding to journalists’ questions on government policy.

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Despite the online discussion surrounding Minaj’s name, no official announcement has confirmed her appointment or established that the administration is seriously considering her for the job.