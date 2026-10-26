Advertisement

Nicki Minaj is reportedly being considered for the position of White House press secretary

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 11:16 - 26 October 2026
Nicki Minaj and President Donald Trump
Speculation is swirling around Nicki Minaj potential role as White House Press Secretary after Communications Director Steven Cheung shared a video of the rapper praising President Donald Trump. However, no official confirmation has been made.
Advertisement

  • Nicki Minaj’s name has emerged amid speculation over the next White House press secretary.

Advertisement

  • White House Communications Director Steven Cheung shared a video of the rapper praising Donald Trump.

  • The White House’s official X account reacted to Cheung’s post, fuelling online discussion.

  • No official announcement has confirmed that Minaj is being considered for the position.

Rapper Nicki Minaj has been linked to the position of White House press secretary following a social media post by a senior official in United States President Donald Trump’s administration.

Advertisement

The speculation gathered momentum on Sunday, October 25, after White House Communications Director Steven Cheung shared a video of Minaj speaking positively about Trump while travelling with the president.

In the clip, the rapper praised Trump’s understanding of the economy, his approach to foreign policy and his work ethic.

“He outworks people who are half his age,” Minaj said, commending the president’s demanding schedule.

Cheung accompanied the video with a post on X suggesting that the rapper could take up the press secretary role. The White House’s official account subsequently responded with an eyes emoji, drawing further attention to the possibility.

Nicki Minaj joins President Donald Trump on stage at Michigan rally
Advertisement

Minaj also reacted to the exchange by posting an American flag and a grinning face with sweat emoji. However, neither her response nor the posts from White House officials confirmed that she had received an offer or was formally being considered for the position.

The speculation comes after Katie Zacharia reportedly left the press secretary role following a five-day tenure, leaving the position vacant. Her brief stint attracted attention after she conducted a short press briefing before her departure.

Minaj has become an outspoken supporter of Trump, appearing alongside him at political events and publicly praising his administration. She has also participated in events hosted by the White House, including a recent appearance connected to a new investment initiative for children.

RELATED: American rapper Nicki Minaj explains why she speaks up for Christians in Nigeria, reveals her pastor is Nigerian

The press secretary serves as a key spokesperson for the president, communicating the administration’s positions, conducting media briefings and responding to journalists’ questions on government policy.

Advertisement

Despite the online discussion surrounding Minaj’s name, no official announcement has confirmed her appointment or established that the administration is seriously considering her for the job.

For now, the rapper’s possible move into the White House press briefing room remains speculation as the administration’s search for its next press secretary continues.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Man begs SportyBet to refund over ₦6m lost in betting, says ₦80,000 free bet is not enough
News
26.10.2026
Man begs SportyBet to refund over ₦6m lost in betting, says ₦80,000 free bet is not enough
FBI arrests nine yahoo boys in Nigeria for scamming Americans, seizes 53 devices and identifies $11m to be frozen
News
26.10.2026
FBI arrests nine yahoo boys in Nigeria for scamming Americans, seizes 53 devices and identifies $11m to be frozen
2027: Outrage as First Lady donates seven luxury SUVs to APC youth leaders for election mobilization
News
26.10.2026
2027: Outrage as First Lady donates seven luxury SUVs to APC youth leaders for election mobilization
Singer Zlatan shows off wedding gifts from billionaire Tony Elumelu
Entertainment
26.10.2026
Singer Zlatan shows off wedding gifts from billionaire Tony Elumelu
How a famous American music star wrote 'SLAVE' on his face in protest against his record label
Entertainment
26.10.2026
How a famous American music star wrote 'SLAVE' on his face in protest against his record label
Daniel Etim Effiong battles M.I Abaga in a fierce Cook-off at the premiere of Cooking with GameChangers’ season 2
Lifestyle
26.10.2026
Daniel Etim Effiong battles M.I Abaga in a fierce Cook-off at the premiere of Cooking with GameChangers’ season 2