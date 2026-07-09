Why Ghana put Ramaphosa’s visit on hold over xenophobic attacks in South Africa

Why did Ghana postpone President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit?

Ghana postponed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s planned state visit over xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

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The decision followed the killing of a Ghanaian, a viral harassment video, and the evacuation of hundreds of citizens.

South Africa disputes Ghana’s account and says both countries mutually agreed to postpone the visit.

A planned state visit by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to Ghana has been postponed after renewed xenophobic attacks against Ghanaians in South Africa sparked diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

While South Africa says both governments agreed to delay the visit, a detailed Business Insider Africa report reveals that Ghana formally requested the postponement as public anger grew over reports of violence targeting its citizens.

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Why was the visit postponed?

President Ramaphosa was expected to visit Ghana in early August.

But Ghanaian authorities asked South Africa to put the trip on hold, saying it was not the right time for a state visit.

Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu

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Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu said Ghana informed South Africa that the current atmosphere surrounding xenophobic attacks made the visit inappropriate.

The government also feared the visit could trigger public protests, with many Ghanaians questioning why their country should host the South African leader while fellow citizens were returning home over safety concerns.

What led to the tensions?

Tensions rise in South Africa as residents pressure foreign shop owners to hire locals over African migrants

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Relations worsened after anti-immigrant protests intensified in parts of South Africa around an unofficial June 30 deadline reportedly set by groups demanding undocumented foreigners leave the country.

Several specific incidents fuelled the diplomatic fallout:

A Ghanaian man was killed: Ghana said Bashiru Isak, a Ghanaian national, was shot dead during the unrest in Cape Town. According to an official Xinhua News brief on Ghana's condemnation , the foreign ministry directly linked his murder to xenophobic violence.

South Africa rejected that claim: Police strongly countered that narrative. In an official South African Police Service statement published by Xinhua , authorities insisted that the victim was actually killed a day before the protests in an extortion-related shooting, maintaining the incident was unrelated to anti-migrant demonstrations.

A viral video added to the outrage: Another incident that angered many Ghanaians was a viral video showing a Ghanaian man, Emmanuel Asamoah, being confronted and told to “go fix his country". The clip spread widely online, adding to concerns about the treatment of foreign nationals in South Africa.

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Hundreds have returned home: The Ghanaian government has also been helping citizens return from South Africa. Officials say about 1,000 Ghanaians have already gone back home, while nearly 900 others have registered for evacuation.

South Africa says it wasn’t rejected

presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya

South African presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya denied reports that President Ramaphosa’s visit was flatly rejected.

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He said both countries agreed to postpone the trip and are discussing a new date through diplomatic channels.

What’s next?

Although neither country has cut diplomatic ties, relations have become increasingly strained.

Ghana wants stronger assurances that its citizens in South Africa will be protected before high-level engagements resume.