Bankit unveils Bumper SME Grant Programme, rewards cardholders with exclusive discounts nationwide

Bankit Microfinance Bank has announced the launch of its Bumper SME Grant Programme alongside an exciting nationwide rewards initiative that offers exclusive discounts and cashback opportunities for Bankit cardholders across partner outlets in Nigeria.

The initiative is part of the Bank's commitment to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), promoting financial inclusion, encouraging digital payments, and rewarding customer loyalty in an increasingly digital economy.

Through the Bankit Business Account, entrepreneurs, startups, and SMEs will have the opportunity to access business growth grants, marketing support, promotional opportunities, and strategic visibility designed to help Nigerian businesses expand, attract more customers, and grow sustainably. Selected businesses will also benefit from digital marketing support, social media promotion, and co-branded campaigns aimed at increasing their market reach.

In addition, Bankit cardholders will enjoy exclusive discounts, cashback rewards, and special offers when they make payments using their Bankit Verve Debit Card at a growing network of partner merchants nationwide. The programme will cover leading filling stations, restaurants, supermarkets, logistics companies, retail outlets, lifestyle brands, and other businesses, with several strategic partnerships scheduled to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

The reward programme reinforces Bankit's vision of delivering everyday value to customers beyond traditional banking by making every transaction more rewarding.

Speaking on the initiative, Kingsley Ezenwa, Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing at Bankit Microfinance Bank, said the Bank remains committed to building innovative financial solutions that empower Nigerians while creating tangible value for businesses and individuals.

"At Bankit, we believe banking should go beyond transactions. It should create opportunities for businesses to grow and reward customers for choosing digital payments. Our SME Grant Programme and Card Rewards Initiative are designed to help entrepreneurs scale their businesses while ensuring our customers enjoy meaningful savings and exclusive benefits every time they use their Bankit cards."

He added that the Bank will continue to announce new merchant partnerships across major sectors of the economy, giving customers access to more discounts, cashback rewards, and exclusive lifestyle benefits throughout the year.

As a proudly Nigerian digital-first financial institution, Bankit continues to redefine everyday banking through innovative technology, secure digital payments, and customer-focused financial solutions. Licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and with customer deposits insured by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), the Bank combines regulatory compliance with advanced security infrastructure to deliver a safe, reliable, and seamless banking experience.

Bankit offers instant account opening , free and seamless transfers, personal and business accounts, debit cards, anonymous transfers, QR payments, biometric login, real-time transaction notifications, bill payments, airtime and data purchases, savings solutions, and a growing suite of digital financial services tailored for individuals and businesses.

Built by Nigerians for Nigerians, Bankit continues to leverage technology, innovation, artificial intelligence, and strategic partnerships to deepen financial inclusion while empowering millions of customers with secure, accessible, and convenient banking services.

With the launch of the Bumper SME Grant Programme and Card Rewards Initiative, Bankit is reaffirming its commitment to supporting Nigerian businesses, rewarding customer loyalty, and creating a smarter, more inclusive digital banking ecosystem.

About Bankit Microfinance Bank