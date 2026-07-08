Lady criticizes a man for asking for her number without paying her offering in church.

Lady criticizes a man for asking for her number without paying her offering in church.

VIDEO: 'Why didn't you pay for my offering before asking for my number?' Lady criticises man she met in church, sparks reactions online

A lady has gone viral after criticising a man she met in church for asking for her number without offering to pay her church offering, sparking heated reactions online.

A woman criticised a man for asking for her phone number without first offering to pay her church offering.

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She shared the experience in a viral video that has attracted widespread attention online.

Many social media users disagreed with her expectation, describing it as entitlement.

The video has sparked a broader debate about dating expectations and financial gestures in relationships.

A Nigerian lady identified as benita_ohabuike on TikTok has sparked a wave of reactions on social media after sharing a video in which she criticised a man she met in church for asking for her phone number without first offering to pay her church offering.

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In the now-viral video, the lady recounted that she attended a church service where a man seated beside her appeared interested in getting to know her.

According to her, although they did not speak during the service, she noticed him looking at her in a way that made her think he wanted to start a conversation.

She, however, said she was disappointed when it was time for the offering.

According to the lady, the man did not offer to pay her offering, leaving her to contribute it herself before later asking for her phone number after the service.

Expressing her frustration, she said:

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"I was in the church today and there was this guy sitting beside me. He was just looking at me and giving me this vibe that he wanted to talk to me. I was cool. I didn't even tell this guy anything."

Lady criticizes a man for asking for her number without paying her offering in church. pic.twitter.com/FbPqBACgUO — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) July 6, 2026

She continued:

"It was time for offering. This guy didn't even make attempts to pay for my offering. Yet, I proceeded and paid for my offering."

She added that she was surprised when the man approached her after the church service.

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"After the church, this guy had the mind to ask for my number. Like, he asked for my number. Why didn't you pay for my offering first before asking for my number?"

The video quickly gained traction across social media platforms, where many users disagreed with her expectation that the man should have paid her offering before requesting her contact.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote:

"Church offering is between you and God, not a prerequisite for a guy to ask for your number. Some women dey try. This entitlement is getting out of hand."

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Another commented:

"The type of entitlement and poverty-ridden mentality some of these girls go around with these days is very annoying. No wonder many of them are finding it difficult to attract and keep good men who will marry them. It's even the audacity for me! Some of you are so shameless!"

A third user said:

"I hereby call on Nigerian men both home and abroad to stop getting married to these women."