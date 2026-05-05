British Council Launches Film Lab Africa 2, a National Film & Episodic Storytelling Programme in Nigeria

The British Council has launched the second cohort of Film Lab Africa, a film accelerator programme designed to support emerging filmmakers, screenwriters, and episodic storytellers across Nigeria. The programme is delivered in collaboration with EbonyLife Creative Academy (Nigeria) and Iconic Steps (United Kingdom).

Launched in 2023, Film Lab Africa has supported emerging Nigerian filmmakers through an intensive training programme combining virtual and in-person learning, mentorship from UK and Nigerian industry professionals, and a competitive pitch process through which selected participants received grants to produce original short films. The inaugural cohort drew over 600 applications, with 60 participants successful, and culminated in a showcase of funded films at film festivals and to industry stakeholders.

Building on this foundation, the second cohort expands the programme's ambition, introducing a writers' lab and a stronger focus on episodic content and TV pilot development, while continuing to offer the professional training, mentorship, production grants, and industry showcase opportunities that positioned the first cohort as a sustainable pipeline of industry-ready film and television talent.

Film Lab Africa 2 targets emerging writers, producers, and directors aged 18–35, offering a structured pathway from training to production and market access. The programme includes online training in episodic writing, a physical writers’ residency, script development support, professional training for directors and producers, pilot production funding, and industry showcase events connecting participants with investors and distributors.

Donna McGowan, Country Director- Nigeria, British Council

“At the British Council, we are committed to strengthening the creative economies of both Nigeria and the UK by investing in talent, skills, and long-term partnerships. Film Lab Africa 2 reflects this commitment by connecting Nigerian creatives with UK expertise and industry networks, fostering meaningful collaboration, and creating pathways for bold, original storytelling to reach global audiences”. Donna McGowan, Country Director- Nigeria, British Council.

The programme will reach creatives across all 36 states through virtual learning and regional partnerships. Special provisions have been included to support participation from persons with disabilities, ensuring inclusive access to opportunities within the film and television industry.

By combining international expertise with local industry collaboration, Film Lab Africa 2 aims to position Nigerian storytelling within the global film ecosystem, while creating sustainable career opportunities for emerging creatives and strengthening UK–Nigeria cultural collaboration.