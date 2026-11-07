Cristiano Ronaldo made his senior international debut for Portugal in August 2003, beginning an era that spanned over two decades.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his senior international debut for Portugal in August 2003, beginning an era that spanned over two decades.

Who is Portugal's new captain? Cristiano Ronaldo replacement confirmed

Bernardo Silva has been named Portugal’s new captain following Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement from international football.

Coach Jorge Jesus confirmed the appointment on Friday, just 24 hours after Ronaldo's decision, while announcing his 28-man squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Denmark and Wales.

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The Real Madrid midfielder, who has earned 115 caps, takes over the armband under Portugal’s established system of selecting captains based on international appearances.

“Bernardo is a player with a lot of experience, with a lot of quality, who is in a good spell at Real Madrid.

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"He is a starter for one of the best teams in the world,” Jesus said.

Silva heads a five-player leadership group that also includes Bruno Fernandes, Rúben Dias, João Cancelo and Rúben Neves. All five have previously worked with Jesus at club level.

The 32-year-old made his senior debut in 2015 and has been a consistent presence in the squad that won the 2016 European Championship and Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025.

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He has previously captained the side in Ronaldo’s absence. Silva paid tribute to his former teammate after the retirement announcement.

“It was undoubtedly a great pride and pleasure to have played alongside you for so many years. You are an inspiration to all of us. Thank you very much for everything,” he wrote on Instagram.

Ronaldo announced his retirement after a 23-year career that brought 234 caps and a record 146 goals.