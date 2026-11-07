Advertisement

Galatasaray can now survive without Osimhen - Turkish expert declares

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:31 - 07 November 2026
Victor Osimhen|| imago
Victor Osimhen|| imago
Prominent Turkish sports journalist Ali Naci Küçük has claimed Galatasaray are no longer overly reliant on Victor Osimhen
Advertisement

 The pundit pointed to the team’s improved tactical structure and the emergence of midfielder Aleksey Batrakov as a key figure in the Nigerian’s absence.

Advertisement

Speaking to Winner Galatasaray, Küçük acknowledged that the absence of the Super Eagles star still has an impact but insisted the side has evolved beyond relying on one player.

“Yes, Osimhen’s absence will inevitably affect Galatasaray, but we have moved away from watching a Galatasaray side that is dependent on Osimhen,” he said.

Advertisement

“Because Galatasaray now have game intelligence and tactical awareness on the pitch. Batrakov.

Victor Osimhen was in fine form against Konyaspor.
Victor Osimhen was in fine form against Konyaspor.

“Galatasaray fans used to say, ‘Oh no, Osimhen is not playing,’ but now many people are saying, ‘If Osimhen isn’t playing, Batrakov is.’”

Batrakov scored twice in Gala's 2-0 midweek win over Stuttgart and has generated significant excitement among fans.

Meanwhile, Osimhen is set to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee after sustaining an injury in Galatasaray’s Champions League match against VfB Stuttgart.

Advertisement

The club confirmed a loose fragment was discovered via MRI, ruling him out of their next domestic fixture.

Not only will Osimhen miss Galatasaray's next domestic fixture, he is also ruled out of Nigeria's AFCON double-header qualifier against Tanzania.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
First official American Football in Nigeria
Sports
15.03.2016
1st official American Football game in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Who is Portugal's new captain? Cristiano Ronaldo replacement confirmed
Sports
07.11.2026
Who is Portugal's new captain? Cristiano Ronaldo replacement confirmed
Calvin Bassey and Jochim Andersen honoured by Fulham | IMAGO
Sports
07.11.2026
Fulham honour Super Eagles star Bassey on Premier League milestone
Nottingham Forest vs Man City: Maresca's men hand massive advantage to Arsenal as Delap finally arrives
Sports
07.11.2026
Nottingham Forest vs Man City: Maresca's men hand massive advantage to Arsenal as Delap finally arrives
Gift Orban and another Nigerian forward nearly punish Galatasary for Osimhen absence
Sports
07.11.2026
Gift Orban and another Nigerian forward nearly punish Galatasary for Osimhen absence
Victor Osimhen|| imago
Sports
07.11.2026
Galatasaray can now survive without Osimhen - Turkish expert declares
Brazil mocked Nigeria after the semi-final, then got smashed 6-0 by the same DPR Korea side the Flamingos had already beaten.
Sports
07.11.2026
FIFA U17 WWC: Brazil couldn't stop crying about Nigeria - Then DPR Korea hit them for six

Signing in with Google...