Galatasaray can now survive without Osimhen - Turkish expert declares
The pundit pointed to the team’s improved tactical structure and the emergence of midfielder Aleksey Batrakov as a key figure in the Nigerian’s absence.
Speaking to Winner Galatasaray, Küçük acknowledged that the absence of the Super Eagles star still has an impact but insisted the side has evolved beyond relying on one player.
“Yes, Osimhen’s absence will inevitably affect Galatasaray, but we have moved away from watching a Galatasaray side that is dependent on Osimhen,” he said.
“Because Galatasaray now have game intelligence and tactical awareness on the pitch. Batrakov.
“Galatasaray fans used to say, ‘Oh no, Osimhen is not playing,’ but now many people are saying, ‘If Osimhen isn’t playing, Batrakov is.’”
Batrakov scored twice in Gala's 2-0 midweek win over Stuttgart and has generated significant excitement among fans.
Meanwhile, Osimhen is set to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee after sustaining an injury in Galatasaray’s Champions League match against VfB Stuttgart.
The club confirmed a loose fragment was discovered via MRI, ruling him out of their next domestic fixture.
Not only will Osimhen miss Galatasaray's next domestic fixture, he is also ruled out of Nigeria's AFCON double-header qualifier against Tanzania.