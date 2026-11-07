Nigeria Beat Japan to Win Historic FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Title
Nigeria defeated Japan 2-1 to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.
The Flamingos became the first African team to lift the trophy.
Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejaiku scored the goals for Nigeria.
Oluebube Umejaiku was named Player of the Match after a brilliant display.
Nigeria are #U17WWC 2026 Champions! 🏆 🇳🇬 https://t.co/TWfyplWyxX— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) November 7, 2026
The Flamingos have become world champions for the first time after defeating Japan 2-1 in the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Morocco 2026.
More importantly, they have achieved something no African team had managed before them, becoming the first nation from the continent to lift the trophy.
It was a victory built on courage, belief and attacking football as Akeem Busari's side completed one of the greatest achievements in Nigerian football history.