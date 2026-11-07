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World Champions

Nigeria Beat Japan to Win Historic FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Title

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 21:37 - 07 November 2026
The Flamingos have done what no African team has ever done before, conquering the world after a stunning run to the title.
The Flamingos have done what no African team has ever done before, conquering the world after a stunning run to the title.
Nigeria's Flamingos etched their name in football history after defeating Japan 2-1 to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Morocco 2026, becoming the first African nation ever to lift the prestigious trophy.
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  • Nigeria defeated Japan 2-1 to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

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  • The Flamingos became the first African team to lift the trophy.

  • Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejaiku scored the goals for Nigeria.

  • Oluebube Umejaiku was named Player of the Match after a brilliant display.

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The Flamingos have become world champions for the first time after defeating Japan 2-1 in the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Morocco 2026.

More importantly, they have achieved something no African team had managed before them, becoming the first nation from the continent to lift the trophy.

It was a victory built on courage, belief and attacking football as Akeem Busari's side completed one of the greatest achievements in Nigerian football history.

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