Fulham honour Super Eagles star Bassey on Premier League milestone

Fulham honoured Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey for reaching 100 Premier League appearances before a thrilling 1-1 draw against Newcastle United at Craven Cottage

Fulham have recognised Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey after he reached 100 Premier League appearances for the London club.

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The Nigerian was presented with a commemorative plaque ahead of Saturday's meeting with Newcastle United at Craven Cottage, alongside Joachim Andersen, who celebrated his 200th appearance.

Bassey receives recognition from Fulham

Bassey was honoured before kick-off as Fulham celebrated his contribution since arriving at the club.

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The 26-year-old has established himself as an important member of Marco Silva's defence, with his consistency and physical presence making him a regular at Craven Cottage.

Andersen also received recognition after reaching the 200-appearance milestone, marking another significant achievement for the Danish centre-back.

Both defenders started against Newcastle and completed the full 90 minutes as Fulham battled to secure a point in front of their home supporters.

Muniz rescues Fulham against Newcastle

The milestone celebrations were followed by a tense Premier League encounter in which Fulham needed a late intervention to avoid defeat. Newcastle appeared set to take all three points after Nigerian-born Jacob Murphy broke the deadlock in the 80th minute.

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However, Rodrigo Muniz came to Fulham's rescue three minutes later, finding the equaliser in the 83rd minute to secure a 1-1 draw.

Bassey and fellow Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi both played the entire match as Silva's side recovered from the late setback.