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Fulham honour Super Eagles star Bassey on Premier League milestone

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 20:44 - 07 November 2026
Calvin Bassey and Jochim Andersen honoured by Fulham | IMAGO
Fulham honoured Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey for reaching 100 Premier League appearances before a thrilling 1-1 draw against Newcastle United at Craven Cottage
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Fulham have recognised Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey after he reached 100 Premier League appearances for the London club.

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The Nigerian was presented with a commemorative plaque ahead of Saturday's meeting with Newcastle United at Craven Cottage, alongside Joachim Andersen, who celebrated his 200th appearance.

Bassey receives recognition from Fulham

Bassey was honoured before kick-off as Fulham celebrated his contribution since arriving at the club.

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The 26-year-old has established himself as an important member of Marco Silva's defence, with his consistency and physical presence making him a regular at Craven Cottage.

Andersen also received recognition after reaching the 200-appearance milestone, marking another significant achievement for the Danish centre-back.

Both defenders started against Newcastle and completed the full 90 minutes as Fulham battled to secure a point in front of their home supporters.

Muniz rescues Fulham against Newcastle

The milestone celebrations were followed by a tense Premier League encounter in which Fulham needed a late intervention to avoid defeat. Newcastle appeared set to take all three points after Nigerian-born Jacob Murphy broke the deadlock in the 80th minute.

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However, Rodrigo Muniz came to Fulham's rescue three minutes later, finding the equaliser in the 83rd minute to secure a 1-1 draw.

Bassey and fellow Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi both played the entire match as Silva's side recovered from the late setback.

For Bassey, the occasion provided an additional reason to celebrate, with his 100th Premier League appearance for Fulham recognised before he helped the team earn a valuable point.

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