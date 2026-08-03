Who is King Ochacho? Meet the billionaire who gifted Peller and Jarvis a ₦400 million mansion

One of the biggest talking points from the traditional wedding of TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis was the jaw-dropping gift they received from billionaire businessman Mohammed Adah Ochacho.

Mohammed Adah Ochacho stunned guests after gifting Peller and Jarvis a ₦400 million mansion during their traditional wedding.

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The billionaire businessman is the founder and president of the Ochacho Group, with interests spanning real estate, hospitality, and entertainment.

Here's everything to know about King Ochacho, from his humble beginnings to becoming one of Nigeria's notable self-made entrepreneurs.

The businessman, popularly known as King Ochacho, left guests stunned after presenting the newlyweds with a mansion worth ₦400 million, prompting many fans to ask one question: Who exactly is King Ochacho?

King Ochacho is the founder, president and CEO of the Ochacho Group, a conglomerate with interests in real estate, hospitality and other business ventures.

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Over the years, he has built a reputation as a property investor with investments stretching beyond Nigeria and this earned him recognition as one of the country's prominent real estate entrepreneurs.

His journey began from humble roots

Born on August 25, 1977, in Kaduna State, Ochacho had his early education at Army Day Nursery and Primary School in Makurdi before attending Saint Francis College, Otukpo, in Benue, for his secondary education. He later studied Economics at Ahmadu Bello University.

Unlike many wealthy entrepreneurs born into affluence, Ochacho described himself as a self-made businessman whose success came through years of determination and hard work.

Growing up in a military barracks because his father worked as a military nurse, he has spoken about rising from living in a modest two-bedroom apartment to owning luxury properties across different countries.

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The billionaire once revealed that he made £25 million in a single year, a milestone he credits to resilience and relentless commitment to business.

Strong ties to the entertainment industry

Beyond his business empire, King Ochacho has cultivated strong relationships within Nigeria's entertainment industry.

He is usually seen alongside celebrities including 2Baba, Zlatan Ibile, Perruzi and entertainment executives Ayo Animashaun and Soso Soberekon.

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Gospel singer Solomon Lange has also publicly referred to the businessman as his brother, reflecting the close relationships he has built within the industry.

His children are following different paths

Ochacho's entrepreneurial legacy is already extending to the next generation.

While one of his sons is following in his footsteps by pursuing a career in real estate, another son, Iceking Ochacho, has ventured into music and is gradually building a name for himself in the entertainment industry.