Where to Stream Every 2026 Best Picture Oscar Nominee

Looking for the 2026 Oscar nominees? Stream Best Picture hits like Sinners and Frankenstein. Here is your full guide on where to watch.

With the 2026 Oscar nominations just announced, film fans are buzzing over the year’s most talked-about movies. This year’s lineup for Best Picture gave us Ryan Coogler's record-breaking vampire epic, Timothée Chalamet playing pro tennis, and Guillermo del Toro finally giving us his dream Frankenstein. Read the Full List .

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s your comprehensive guide to watch every 2026 Best Picture nominee before the big night on March 15. Note that a lot of these movies are not available for streaming yet and may come out much later on.

1. Bugonia (2025)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia is a dark comedy about Teddy Gatz and his autistic cousin Don, who kidnap Michelle Fuller, the CEO of a pharmaceutical conglomerate. Convinced she’s an alien threatening Earth’s honeybees, the pair launch a bizarre, suspense-filled plan to expose her.

The film combines surreal humour, social satire, and tense kidnapping drama, anchored by strong performances from Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, both of whom earned critical acclaim.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where to Watch:

It’s currently streaming on Peacock TV, which is geo-restricted in Nigeria. Legal streaming options include renting or buying on Apple TV.

2. F1 (2025)

F1: The Movie stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a retired Formula One driver returning to the sport to save his former teammate’s underdog team, APXGP, from collapse. After decades away from competitive racing, Hayes navigates high-stakes Grands Prix and personal redemption.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While some critics argued it was more "spectacle than story," the Academy clearly disagreed, rewarding its groundbreaking cinematography and sound design. It’s the popcorn movie of the group, designed to be seen on the biggest screen possible.

Where to Watch:

Streaming on Apple TV.

3. Frankenstein (2025)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Guillermo del Toro brings a Gothic, science-fiction vision to Mary Shelley’s classic story. Oscar Isaac stars as Victor Frankenstein, whose experiments with creating life unleash dangerous consequences. Jacob Elordi plays the Creature, while Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz support the cast.

The story swept the craft nominations (Production Design, Makeup, Costumes), but critics are specifically obsessed with the humanity Del Toro found in the story. It’s being hailed as the most visually stunning film of the decade.

Where to Watch:

Available for streaming on Netflix.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. Hamnet (2025)

Chloé Zhao’s historical drama focuses on William Shakespeare and Agnes Hathaway as they navigate family life and grief following the death of their young son, Hamnet. Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal star as Agnes and William.

You might find it almost too devastating to watch, as Jessie Buckley’s performance has been called the definitive Best Actress turn of the year. It’s the "emotional heart" of the Best Picture race.

Where to Watch:

Advertisement

Advertisement

No streaming date in sight as it’s currently in theatres only. We can only expect it after its theatrical run.

5. Marty Supreme (2025)

Timothée Chalamet stars as Marty Mauser, a 1950s table tennis prodigy striving to win the British Open. Balancing personal ambition with romance and family obligations, Marty’s journey is both humorous and heartfelt.

Critics love its energy and Chalamet’s "sugar-rush" performance the most. It’s the movie that has been rising in the polls the fastest, turning a niche sport into a character study.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where to Watch:

Not yet streaming as of writing. Rumour has it that digital pre-orders will be available on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV for release on February 3, 2026.

6. One Battle After Another (2025)

Paul Thomas Anderson’s dark comedy action thriller follows ex-revolutionary Pat Calhoun and his daughter as they navigate crime, politics, and violence. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Benicio del Toro, the film is a heavy favourite for the screenplay and acting awards, particularly for its sharp satire of American power structures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where to Watch:

Streaming on Max (formerly HBO Max). However, due to restrictions, it is also available to rent or purchase on Apple TV.

7. The Secret Agent (2025)

Often praised for its high stakes, it’s a sleek, paranoia-fueled thriller that has stayed in the conversation since its debut at Cannes. It’s the "thinker's" choice in the Best Picture lineup.

Set in Brazil during the military dictatorship, the film follows Armando, a former professor trying to protect his family while resisting authoritarian control. Wagner Moura stars in the lead role, supported by an ensemble of political dissidents and refugees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where to Watch:

Not yet available for streaming as of writing. Expecting more details soon.

8. Sentimental Value (2025)

Joachim Trier’s drama centres on sisters Nora and Agnes as they reunite with their estranged father Gustav. The film delves into family tension, unresolved grief, and intergenerational conflict, with standout performances from Renate Reinsve, Elle Fanning, and Stellan Skarsgård.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Academy’s international darling, it has eight Oscar nominations. While slightly more conventional than Trier's previous work, its eight nominations show it has massive support from the actors' branch.

Where to Watch:

Not yet streaming. It is expected, however, to have a UK release on MUBI within two months of cinema debut.

9. Sinners (2025)

Ryan Coogler’s horror epic is a literal history-maker. It broke the all-time Oscar record with 16 nominations and has high critical acclaim. Starring Michael B. Jordan as identical twins returning to the Mississippi Delta, confronting both supernatural forces and personal demons. Set in 1932, the film mixes blues music, Hoodoo mysticism, and a record-breaking ensemble cast.

Where to Watch:

Streaming on Max (formerly HBO Max). HBO is not available in Nigeria, so you can rent or purchase on Apple TV.

10. Train Dreams (2025)

Joel Edgerton leads this period drama about life, loss, and memory in early 20th-century America. Based on Denis Johnson’s novella, Train Dreams explores one man’s journey through historical change and personal tragedy, combining lyrical storytelling with compelling performances.

It’s a minimalist, meditative film that hits in a way most blockbusters don't; the movie that earned its spot through pure critical acclaim and word-of-mouth.